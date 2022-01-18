Reitumetse Makwea
18 Jan 2022
Education

Desperate parents falling victim to ‘fly-by-night’ schools – GDE

GDE said desperate parents were falling victim to “fly-by-nights” and they wasted money registering their children in unaccredited schools.

Gauteng Education MEC, Panyaza Lesufi address Setlabotjha Primary School in Sebokeng, 12 January 2022. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
While desperate parents queue outside schools every day looking for admissions for their children, the Gautengdepartment of education (GDE) closed down more than 20 unregistered schools last term and urged parents not to fall prey to illegal schools. A parent, Mmashadi Khunoana, said she had been going to different schools to beg them for placement for her child, who was starting Grade one. She said while she was still waiting for the department to place her daughter, she was also desperate to secure a space. “I’ve been looking for space everywhere, any place that I can find, that has at...

