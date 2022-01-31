Late registration for grade 1 and 8 pupils in Gauteng closes on Monday night

Lethabo Malatsi

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi urges parents and guardians that late online applications for grade one and eight will close at midnight on 31 January 2022.

“As of today, a total of 26,482 late applications have received placement,” Lesufi said.

According to the Gauteng Department of Education, 16,977 grade 1 pupils and 9,505 grade 8 pupils have been placed so far.

Parents and guardians who have not yet applied are advised to still do so here.

The department, however, warned that only schools that have capacity to place pupils will be available.

“We would like to thank all those who utilised the system to apply online and reassure the public that officials are hard at work to review the system, to accommodate all concerns raised,” Lesufi said.

“Subsequently, a report will be tabled just before the commencement of the 2023 online application period,” the Gauteng Education MEC added.

All Gauteng pupils placed, says department

On Friday, Lesufi said all grade one and eight pupils in the province who applied through the 2022 online admissions process had been placed.

“We are relieved that all grade 1 and 8 learners in Gauteng have now been placed under our online admissions system,” Lesufi said in a statement.

The application statistics reveal that a total of 347,216 applications were received for the 2022 academic year. From this, 321,768 applicants had submitted their proof of residence and other required documentation to enable the department to facilitate their placements.

As a result, a total of 129,779 grade one and 191,989 grade eight pupils were successfully placed.



