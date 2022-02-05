Save now for your child’s education to avoid future pain

Citizen Reporter

The cost of education is rapidly rising and it’s a subject that keeps many parents up at night. Saving for your child’s education need not be daunting.

Group Savings and Investments Head at Allan Gray, Saleem Sonday, says that putting money aside monthly for your child’s education in this current climate may seem like a huge ask, but it will be worth it in the end.

The rising of ….well everything

Amidst last week’s back-to-school frenzy, South Africans were also hit with higher-than-expected inflation when consumer inflation levels shot up to 5.9%.

The Department of Higher Education has also proposed that South Africa’s universities increase tuition fees by 4.3% and student accommodation by 6.3% this year.

With inflation steadily on the rise, panicked parents might be worried about saving for their children’s future.

“Last year many private schools either froze fees or implemented very moderate increases, but this year most schools have raised their fees by 5% and this trend is expected to accelerate over time,” says Sonday.

With the start of the school year in full swing for most provinces and social media feeds currently abuzz with images of first-day school smiles, the escalating cost of education may be fresh in the minds of parents.

Grade 1, Khumo Mogagule is not quite ready to leave Mom as class starts on the first day of school at Edenglen Primary school in Edenvale, 12 January 2022. Picture: Neil McCartney

While every parent wants the best possible education for their child, the costs of high-fee paying schools can be crippling.

Even sending your child to a top quintile public high school doesn’t come cheap.

While fees vary, a mid-range public high school in Cape Town costs around R55 000 per year, with boarding school fees pushing the total well over R100 000.

“That’s a lot less than at the high end, but still beyond the reach of many middle-class South Africans,” said Sonday.

Online schooling – an affordable alternative?

The disruption caused by Covid-19 and concerns around rotational learning has caused a surge in applications for online learning.

A number of prestigious schools now offer online learning, which is much cheaper than the cost of in-person tuition.

These virtual schools either offer the CAPS or the Cambridge curriculum and annual fees come in between R14 000 to R60 000 annually.

While online schooling does offer significant savings in terms of fees, there is still annual education inflation to contend with.

This is amidst a rising inflationary environment in which the annual headline inflation jumped to 5.9% in December 2021, up from 5.5% in November 2021. This is the highest annual increase since March 2017 when the rate was 6.1%.

He cautions parents to not apply “panic pandemic” thinking to their education and investment goals.



“We are adapting to living with this virus and won’t be in lockdown forever,” he says. “Investing for education is a long-term financial goal that should not be influenced by events in the short term.”

A little goes a long way

While parents might be able to afford their child’s primary school fees currently, this doesn’t necessarily mean they’ll be in the same position when they reach high school or university.

“The problem with relying on your salary for education costs is that the cost of education grows at a higher rate than the average salary and inflation in general,” Sonday explains.

“Over time, this difference effectively means that a greater portion of your salary will have to be set aside for your children’s education.”

On the upside, however, the earnings you make on investment can significantly lower the impact of education costs.

“There are many investment accounts and policies available to save for your child’s education, including education policies, unit trusts, tax-free investment accounts and endowments,” says Sonday.

“The challenge for many parents is taking the first step towards savings for their child’s education. But starting to put some money aside as early as you can allow you more options down the line,” he said.

Avoid credit if you can

Sonday says the negative implications of “pay-as-you-go” education is that you will have no capital saved up for your child’s future studies.

This means you may be forced to apply for credit, which can be prohibitively expensive if you make use of an unsecured personal loan.

“Rather let the magic of compound interest work in your favour by investing. Align your goals and timeframes with your investment choices to make sure you’re following the right plan using the right tools.”

Speaking to a trusted financial adviser will help you understand the various options on offer, as well as compare costs and expected returns before making an informed decision.

