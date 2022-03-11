Reitumetse Makwea
11 Mar 2022
Education

Free State education MEC on a drive to address corporal punishment

Reitumetse Makwea

This after a teacher was suspended for pushing pupil to ground.

Picture for illustraion purposes. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark
The Free State education MEC is set to address principals in the Odendaalsrus district on Monday to address issues of corporal punishment. This follows a crescendo of calls for the education department to train teachers on how to discipline pupils without violence after a teacher from Wessel Maree Secondary School in Odendaalsrus was suspended for pushing a pupil to the ground in a video that went viral on social media. According to spokesperson Howard Ndaba, the department was planning to address principals and the school governing bodies (SGB) from former model C schools on issues related to “social cohesion, corporal...

