International Day of Mathematics: What is Pi Day?

Narissa Subramoney

2022 Marks the second year since United Nations Scientific Educational and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) declared 14 March as International Maths Day – aka, Pi Day.

Pi is approximately 3.14 and the date is written as 3/14 in some countries.

Unesco’s 40th General Conference in November 2019 proclaimed that on 14 March of every year International Day of Mathematics would be celebrated.

This year, International Maths Day is being celebrated under the theme ‘Mathematics Unite’.

It focuses on mathematics as a powerful tool that unites humanity across all barriers.

‘No matter where we are from, the unique language of maths is something we all have in common,’ said British online educational publishing house, Twinkl.

“Mathematics also plays a big part in other areas that unite us as humans, for example, arts, music, games and science.

“That’s why this event offers a fantastic opportunity to show youngsters how important (and fun!) mathematics is,” said Twinkl.

The aim of the themes is to connect mathematics to all sorts of subjects, fields and ideas, spark creativity and provide focus to the event.

Each year, there is a new theme. Last year in 2021, the theme for this day was ‘Mathematics for a better world.’

The Department of Mathematics and Applied Mathematics at the University of Johannesburg (UJ), together with the UJ Soweto Science Centre will be hosting an online programme via Zoom on Saturday 19 March 2022 to observe the International Day of Mathematics.

“The Soweto Science Centre is excited to partner on this event, as this highlights our contribution to celebrating the essential role that Mathematics plays in Science, Technology and Innovation, said UJ SSC Director Dr Lungile Sitole.

This joint venture includes online activities on mathematics and an upcoming YouTube Series aimed at school and undergraduate students.

“Our YouTube series initiative will deliver exciting and enticing content centred around mathematical research in South Africa and the world.

The “Meet a Mathematician” series will showcase South African mathematicians and their stories to inspire students to pursue the study of mathematics,” said UJ Pure Mathematician and lecturer Dr Cerene Rathilal.

“Students will have the opportunity to win UJ merchandise and e-vouchers by participating in quizzes and the photo challenge at our UJ IDM event,” added Rathilal.

