Marizka Coetzer
Journalist
2 minute read
26 Mar 2022
5:45 am
Education

‘Bullying, gangsterism, drugs’ – Pupils tell tales of Hoërskool Die Burger

Marizka Coetzer

A former teacher, who taught at the school before the pandemic, said allegations in the media were just a tip of an iceberg.

A used classroom at Hoërskool Die Burger in Roodepoort, Johannesburg, 24 March 2022, with broken windows and overgrown grass in the school yard. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
Former pupils and teachers tell tales of Hoërskool Die Burger including not having textbooks or teachers, pupils being attacked with pipes, and drug abuse on the playgrounds. A current matriculant, who asked to remain anonymous, said there was so much wrong going on at the school. “We hardly have books but funny enough, there are storerooms with textbooks,” she said. The Grade 12 pupil said the violence in the school was getting out of hand. “A few weeks ago I was walking to class when I saw a pupil covered in blood after being hit with a pipe by another...

Read more on these topics