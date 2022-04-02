Marizka Coetzer
Journalist
2 minute read
2 Apr 2022
7:00 am
Education

The government remains silent on ‘horror’ school issue

Church that rented space in the school for services tried to replace 265 broken windows but 'Ceiling panels were missing and no electricity supply'.

A used classroom at Hoërskool Die Burger in Roodepoort, Johannesburg, 24 March 2022, with broken windows and overgrown grass in the school yard. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
It has been more than a week after the shocking discovery of the sad state of Hoërskool Die Burger and the Gauteng department of education has not said a single word. Many attempts to obtain comment from the department over the past week have failed. The department promised written comment, with nothing sent by the time of going to press. Pastor Sydney Avenant, who occupied a building on the school grounds as a church, said he has tried to help at the school. “We rented the classrooms – which were going to be demolished – for three years and turned...

