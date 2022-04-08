DBE to have hands full dealing with chaotic Early Childhood Development sector

Is the basic education department (DBE) - the “largest in terms of administration” - beset by its own problems, up to the task to take on the tattered Early Childhood Development (ECD) sector? https://www.citizen.co.za/news/south-africa/education/2627225/move-to-migrate-early-childhood-development-to-dbe-applauded/ The department, already responsible for nearly 26,000 schools, 400,000 teachers and close to 13-million learners, has been in the spotlight for failure to deliver textbooks in 2012. The death of Michael Komape, a five-year-old boy from Chebeng village in Limpopo who, in 2014, died after falling into a public school pit toilet, highlighting sanitation horrors in public schools. End of last month basic education minister Angie Motshekga...

Is the basic education department (DBE) – the “largest in terms of administration” – beset by its own problems, up to the task to take on the tattered Early Childhood Development (ECD) sector?

The department, already responsible for nearly 26,000 schools, 400,000 teachers and close to 13-million learners, has been in the spotlight for failure to deliver textbooks in 2012.

The death of Michael Komape, a five-year-old boy from Chebeng village in Limpopo who, in 2014, died after falling into a public school pit toilet, highlighting sanitation horrors in public schools.

End of last month basic education minister Angie Motshekga officially received the ECD function from the minister of Social Development, Lindiwe Zulu.

Besieged

Decimated by impacts of Covid and grappling malnutrition risks, high drop-out rates and loss of revenue, the department of basic education has its hands full with the ECD sector – the bulk of which are run privately or by non-profit organisations (NPO).

According to Rhiza Babuyile, an NPO which conducts outreach programs in the ECD and health sectors, of the total budget of R3.3bn transferred to DBE with the ECD function, R2.3bn will go towards NPO funding.

The organisation lamented that way before the effects of the covid pandemic, the ECD sector was already dogged by administrative challenges such as government funding, compliance and staffing.

Currently subsidised ECDs, according to the organisation, are funded for 264 days at R17 per child per day, with the amount comprising R7 for administration, R7 for nutrition and R3 for stimulation.

Revenue loss from unpaid school fees is the most significant negative impact of the pandemic on ECDs, which has been linked to the high unemployment rates seen in the aftermath of the pandemic.

Rashuping Morake, Rhiza Babuyile chief executive officer (CEO) said many of children at ECD’s were at risk of malnutrition as food insecurity continued to grow due to the current global and local price volatility.

“In the current socio-economic climate affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and the impact of Russia-Ukraine conflict, thousands of children who should be in pre-school have never attended or have dropped out,” he said.

A process, not an event

South Africans are reminded that the Early Childhood Development (ECD) programme will move from the Department of Social Development (DSD) to the Department of Basic

Education on 1 April 2022.#ECDFunctionShift pic.twitter.com/GcOGWycxTz— South African Government (@GovernmentZA) March 14, 2022

Education expert Professor Mary Metcalfe said the basic education department has been at pains to say the shift was a process and not an event.

She explained that this was not an absolute shift of all functions to the DBE but that this was the issue of the DBE being the lead department in a coordinated strategy for ECD-being from 0-09 year-olds-across departments.

“Some functions remain with social development and health is particularly important in the first 1,000 days. But then the question is the inclusion of children in our country into opportunities that will give them socio-emotional and cognitive development. Some of these will be in community-based centres and some of that will be in more formal centres and the DBE has committed to increasing the number of children who access the two years before Grade 1,” she said.

She said her understanding was that the DBE was chosen as the lead department in the process was because of experience in systemic structures in place.

“This is going to be a challenge in terms of developing effective coordination mechanisms across departments…” Metcalfe cautioned.

Hilda Mogashoa, a facilitator for 53 ECD centres in Diepsloot, Gauteng, said their current challenges were fees as most parents were unemployed and relied social services.

“Some (ECD’s) do not comply DSD because there is no running water, electricity and proper structures,” she said.

Department of basic education Elijah Mhlanga is yet to respond to request for comment. siphom@citizen.co.za