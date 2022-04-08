Sipho Mabena
Premium Journalist
3 minute read
8 Apr 2022
7:08 pm
Education

DBE to have hands full dealing with chaotic Early Childhood Development sector

DBE is responsible for nearly 26 000 schools, almost 13-million learners, and has already been battling to deliver textbooks and sanitation.

Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga. Picture: Gallo Images/Volksblad/Mlungusi Louw
Is the basic education department (DBE) - the “largest in terms of administration” - beset by its own problems, up to the task to take on the tattered Early Childhood Development (ECD) sector? https://www.citizen.co.za/news/south-africa/education/2627225/move-to-migrate-early-childhood-development-to-dbe-applauded/ The department, already responsible for nearly 26,000 schools, 400,000 teachers and close to 13-million learners, has been in the spotlight for failure to deliver textbooks in 2012. The death of Michael Komape, a five-year-old boy from Chebeng village in Limpopo who, in 2014, died after falling into a public school pit toilet, highlighting sanitation horrors in public schools. End of last month basic education minister Angie Motshekga...

