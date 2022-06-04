Alex Japho Matlala
4 Jun 2022
6:30 am
Education

‘My dreams are doomed already’: Overcrowded school’s plea for classrooms

Pupils battle heat, rain and snakes as they learn under trees

Lwaphungu Secondary School. Photo: Facebook/Economic Freedom Fighters Limpopo
For the past 28 years, the ANC-led government has been trying to eradicate shack, mud and tree classrooms in South African schools. But hundreds of pupils in a Limpopo school are still forced to brave the cold winter weather to attend lessons in the open. On rainy days and in winter, more than 500 pupils from Lwaphungu Secondary School in Tshiungani village outside Musina are forced to attend lessons from 7am to 5pm under trees. The school has 896 pupils and only two dilapidated classrooms, three ageing mobile classrooms and four big trees, which they use as classrooms. In 2002,...

