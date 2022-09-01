Stephen Tau
1 Sep 2022
R300k a year for SA’s priciest schools: Totally worth it, say the experts

An education expert says considering the constantly declining quality of public schools, those who can afford to go private definitely should.

South Africa's deteriorating public schools
A community member fixes the root at Phalalong Primary School Matome Village in Limpopo. Picture: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Sandile Ndlovu
Every parent wishes for the best for their children, and this includes quality education. However, when one considers the fees charged by many of the country's leading private schools, it becomes abundantly clear that it could be unaffordable. Just the annual cost to keep a child in one of these schools, is often more than what many South African parents earn annually, while the continuous rise in the cost of living, makes it even more difficult for parents to realise the dream of a better and quality education for their children. Many of the countries most expensive schools charge more...

