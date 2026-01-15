Abandoned school building raises questions as Gauteng battles classroom shortages

'The key component there is to destroy asbestos,' says Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi.

As Gauteng battles a persistent shortage of classrooms, questions are mounting about the future of abandoned school infrastructure.

Rust-Ter-Vaal Secondary School welcomed pupils to its new building in Sedibeng on Wednesday, the first day of the 2026 academic year. The old school building, located in the same community, has been closed due to asbestos used in its construction.

On the sidelines of the opening, Premier Panyaza Lesufi addressed concerns about the future of the old Rust-Ter-Vaal school grounds, which will now stand unused even as demand for student placements continues to grow.

He emphasised that while the new facility resolves immediate classroom shortages, plans for the abandoned site are still under consideration, as the province grapples with growing pressure on education infrastructure.

The premier, joined by MEC for Education, Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation Matome Chiloane and MEC for Infrastructure Development Jacob Mamabolo, officially launched the new secondary school on Wednesday, 14 January 2026.

WATCH: Rus-Ter-Vaal principal, Kobus France, marches with students to their new school from the old building in Sedebeng East in Emfuleni municipality.

Plans for the old school site

Responding to a question from The Citizen, Lesufi said the Gauteng government intends to shut down the old school and replace it with a new primary school.

“Well, I’m told they’re going to build another primary school, so they will shut it down, remove [the asbestos buildings], and build a new primary school there,” Lesufi said.

However, he stopped short of committing to a construction start date.

“You know, with contractors fighting and other things, I’m reluctant to put my head on the block,” he said.

“Unless the MEC is already aware, I’m not sure if he’s already received a brief of the old school and when they are starting to reconstruct.”

Lesufi stressed that the process would require interdepartmental engagement before work could begin.

“That would engage the client department, get a proper mandate and then planning and design will start,” he said. “But we just need an interface with the Department of Education.”

Classrooms at the abandoned school. Picture: Supplied

ALSO READ: Matric results: Lesufi rebukes community leaders in Gauteng’s worst-performing area

Asbestos a key concern

The main reason for demolishing the old school, according to Lesufi, is the presence of asbestos, a material banned in South Africa due to its severe health risks.

“Remember, the key component there is to destroy asbestos,” he said. “We don’t want schools that are built out of asbestos.”

He added that delays in opening the new Rust-Ter-Vaal Secondary School had been concerning, as pupils had previously been exposed to unsafe conditions.

“We exposed children to asbestos for quite some time,” Lesufi said. “So we will destroy that school because we can’t allow them to study in an environment like that.”

ALSO READ: WATCH: ‘This system has failed us’ – EFF helps parents with school placement issues

Infrastructure department reassures community

MEC for Infrastructure Development Jacob Mamabolo added that redevelopment of the old school site should face fewer obstacles than similar projects elsewhere.

“The suitable land, as it is, will be the one where the school was, where there are temporary structures. So the land issue will certainly not be a big problem, and those are normally the issues that cause delays,” Mamabolo said.

Mamabolo said once budget confirmation and interdepartmental processes were finalised, construction could proceed more smoothly.

“The learners, I don’t think, would have to move from where they are,” he added. “The place to build is fairly available because that’s where they were. So it should be easier to pick up.”

Classrooms at the abandoned school. Picture: Supplied

ALSO READ: Scared but excited’: Back to school 2026 sees Grade 8 pupils, parents feeling mixed emotions

Community welcomes new school

Local resident Andre Metlwaar said the opening of the new school marked the end of a long struggle for the community.

“Yes, we are very happy about this because it is high-time,” Metlwaar said. “In 2006, asbestos was banned, and in 2016, some of the community members decided to close the gates because they were looking for a new school.”

He said the completion of Rust-Ter-Vaal Secondary School was a major relief.

“It is completed, and that is it. It is one of the best schools,” Metlwaar said. “So we hope we will be able to enjoy it, and we will be able to speak our language there.”

WATCH: Students celebrate their new school

NOW READ: Gauteng education blames school placement backlog on parental errors [VIDEO]