ANCYL demands SIU investigate 822 dead students receiving Nsfas funding

Nsfas has also reportedly been funding students who do not qualify.

The ANCYL says it is concerned about reports that the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) had provided financial support to 822 students who are registered as deceased by the Department of Home Affairs.

According to a report by the Auditor General’s office, Nsfas had also funded the education of some students who did not qualify for financial aid. This includes students who already had qualifications and students who did not qualify because of their net income at home.

“This shocking disclosure is not merely an administrative failure, but a betrayal of the aspirations of young people who depend on NSFAS for access to higher education.

“At a time when countless deserving students are excluded due to funding constraints, it is unacceptable that public resources are being misdirected due to weak systems, poor verification processes, and a lack of accountability,” said ANC Youth League secretary-general Tsakani Shiviti in reaction.

Poor control mechanisms

Shiviti further questioned how Nsfas failed to integrate their own systems with government databases such as Home Affairs and Social Development.

“The continued payment to deceased individuals points to a systemic breakdown in governance, oversight, and consequence management.

“This failure undermines public confidence and erodes the integrity of a programme that is meant to advance social justice and economic transformation,” he said.

She also questioned Nsfas’ internal controls.

“While Nsfas enforces stringent eligibility criteria on living students, often resulting in delays, exclusions and defunding, these same controls have failed to prevent fraudulent or erroneous payments. This contradiction highlights the urgent need for reform within the institution.

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ANCYL demands

The ANCYL has demanded an immediate investigation led by law enforcement agencies, including the SIU and the Hawks, to trace all misallocated funds and identify those responsible.

It also wants consequence management, including the suspension and prosecution of officials implicated in negligence, fraud, or corruption.

Further demands include a full audit and system overhaul within NSFAS to ensure real-time data verification with Home Affairs and other relevant departments, and Parliamentary oversight to ensure that Nsfas is held accountable and that corrective measures are implemented without delay.

It said deserving students needed protection, ensuring that no qualifying young person is denied access to education due to institutional failures.

“The ANCYL reiterates that education is a fundamental tool for economic emancipation and any misuse of funds allocated for this purpose is an attack on the future of South Africa’s youth.

“We will continue to advocate for a transparent, efficient, and corruption-free Nsfas that truly serves the interests of the poor and working class. The youth of this country deserve better,” said Shiviti.

Accountability

Shiviti said Nsfas must be fixed and those responsible for the mismanagement of funds must be held accountable.

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