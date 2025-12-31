Back to school in January: 5 things you probably should already have done

Education expert said one of the most important steps was easing pupils back into structure before the holidays end.

With South African schools set to open on 14 January 2026, according to the Department of Basic Education, education specialists say parents should already be laying the groundwork to help children return to the classroom with confidence.

Inspired Education South Africa’s education and ethos liaison, Lionel Botha, said December should have been treated as “a gentle window to set children up for a smoother start in January”.

Re-establish healthy routines

Botha said one of the most important steps was easing pupils back into structure before the holidays ended.

“Children thrive on rhythm,” he said.

“During the holidays, bedtimes, screen time and mornings can drift, so easing back toward predictable sleep and daily habits by early January helps enormously.”

According to him, predictable routines make the return to school “far less jarring”.

Build excitement through conversation

Botha encouraged parents to talk openly to their children about the year ahead.

“Discuss new teachers, subjects, friendships and goals,” he said.

“Helping them imagine what’s coming reduces anxiety and allows them to return feeling confident and prepared.”

Keep reading – together

He said reading remained one of the easiest ways to keep young minds active without turning the holidays into extra schoolwork.

“Reading strengthens vocabulary, concentration and imagination,” Botha explained.

“Whether it’s novels, comics, or non-fiction, the goal is to keep them reading for pleasure.”

Reset their learning spaces

A tidy environment can have a profound psychological effect on children preparing for a new grade, he noted.

“A clean desk and organised backpack might seem small, but it changes the tone for the year ahead,” Botha said.

“Clearing out old notes, broken pencils, and clutter gives children a sense of freshness and readiness.”

Support emotional well-being

Botha urged parents not to overlook rest and emotional balance.

“The school year can be demanding, and holidays are an opportunity for children to rest, play and reconnect with family,” he said.

Unstructured time, outdoor play and relaxed conversations “help build resilience and emotional balance.”

With the back-to-school rush fast approaching, he said these small steps could make a “significant difference” in January.

