‘Blatant neglect’ by education department leads to closure of Matla Primary School

The Bloemfontein school has been shut down after appalling conditions were ignored by the Free State education department.

Toilets with urine on the floor, exposed electrical wiring that has zapped children, and boiling classrooms reaching over a sweltering 30 degrees Celsius are just a few of the many dangerous conditions children and teachers at the Matla Primary School in Bloemfontein have had to endure.

The Department of Employment and Labour has now shut down the school after the Free State education department ignored instructions to intervene.

Appalling conditions

Inspectors discovered exposed wiring that reportedly caused child electrocutions.

Water leaks pooling around electrical fixtures further heightened the danger of fatal shocks.

Additionally, the facility lacked temperature control, forcing children to learn in sweltering heat.

No pest management services were in place, and the school reportedly does not have enough toilet facilities.

Violations

The school was in serious non-compliance with health and safety regulations. This posed an immediate threat to the lives and well-being of educators and students, said the labour department on Thursday.

On 19 February, inspectors issued the Free State Department of Education with contravention and prohibition notices to remedy the situation at the school.

The department was given three days, from 20 to 23 February, to correct the safety violations. They were expected to submit a step-by-step plan to ensure the school meets all legal standards.

“However, since 23 February 2026, the Department has failed to honour its undertakings,” said Department of Employment and Labour spokesperson, Teboho Thejane.

“The continued disregard of the Occupational Health and Safety Regulations by the Department of Education is a cause for serious concern,” added Provincial Chief Inspector, Manelisi Luxande.

Luxande said the blatant neglect of safety standards puts students and teachers at risk of serious injury or death.

“We cannot gamble with the lives of children and staff by allowing the school to operate under such glaring occupational safety violations,” he said.

“The school will remain prohibited for use until the Department of Education fully implements all corrective measures and satisfies the Occupational Health and Safety requirements as determined by inspectors,” said Thejane.

