BookHive drives reading revolution in Mpumalanga schools

The organisation has partnered with Siyafunda Donate a Book, to ensure that they have enough books.

BookHive, an organisation dedicated to fostering a culture of reading and writing in schools and communities, will visit schools around Mpumalanga from today to educate pupils about the importance of reading.

The week is aimed at instilling a culture of reading in pupils from five years upwards, said Bobo Lukhele, literary advocate and founder of BookHive.

Books for every child

“The aim is to simply read for the pupils and donate books to the schools we visit. We need every pupil to go home with a book in hand.

“We will visit nine schools in Kabokweni, Barberton and Matsulu,” Lukhele said.

The organisation has partnered with Siyafunda Donate a Book, a Pretoria-based organisation, to ensure that they have enough books.

“The books are specially designed to inspire young minds and encourage a culture of lifelong learning,” she said.

“Together, BookHive and Siyafunda will be distributing thousands of books to pupils and school libraries in underresourced communities.

“The initiative underscores a commitment to making sure that every child has access to books. I passionately believe in the power of books to transform lives.”

ALSO READ: Ntuli boosts Zululand schools with new education resources

Building up to the Ingcayizivele Book Festival

Lukhele said the school tour is a build-up to the upcoming Ingcayizivele Book Festival, in which 30 authors from different parts of the province will be displaying their books.

It will be held on Saturday at the Ehlanzeni Municipality Disaster Management and Conference Centre.

One of the writers attending the festival was renowned thriller and adventure writer Tony Park, who has written over 20 books.

“We have also invited JJ Ncongwane, one of the literary giants in Siswati writing, and he will conduct a masterclass in writing in Siswati,” Lukhele said.

Over 10 schools have been invited to be part of the festival.

ALSO READ: Sum-thing to worry about: Here’s the number of Grade 6 pupils failing maths in SA

Changing lives through books

Lukhele started BookHive after realising many children couldn’t read and write.

“They cannot even read in their mother tongue. “BookHive’s vision is to instil the culture of reading in rural schools and communities. “Parents should see the importance of reading and start buying their children books.”

Ntokozo Ndlovu, founder of Siyafunda Donate a Book, said: “It shouldn’t matter if a child lives in a rural or urban area – every child deserves access to books and the chance to dream through reading.”

In previous years, the festival hosted writers in Siswati and IsiNdebele, providing a platform to share their challenges, triumphs, and creative journeys, Ndlovu said.

NOW READ: Only 42% of SA’s preschoolers on track, DBE index reveals