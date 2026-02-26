Bullying incidents rise across Gauteng and Western Cape schools

'Schools and district offices are expected to acknowledge receipt of a bullying report within 24 to 48 hours.'

Reported bullying cases in South Africa’s public schools have increased over the years in both Gauteng and the Western Cape.

According to presentations by provincial education departments to the parliament’s portfolio committee on basic education earlier this week, bullying incidents reported in Gauteng in 2025 were 1 079, while the Western Cape reported 149.

Western Cape reports lower but notable increase

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) reported a 28% year-on-year increase in bullying incidents from 116 cases in 2024 to 149 in 2025.

Metro South recorded the highest totals, increasing from 39 to 44 cases, while Metro Central rose from 33 to 39, and Metro North jumped from 13 to 24.

The department has implemented the policy “Abuse No More”, which “provides guidelines to schools on dealing with any form of abuse, including bullying.”

Schools are required to act in terms of the Codes of Conduct under the South African Schools Act.

Strict timelines for handling reports are in place.

“Schools and district offices are expected to acknowledge receipt of a bullying report within 24 to 48 hours,” the department said.

Investigations should begin immediately and “should generally be completed within 10 school days,” with interventions implemented within 20 school days where possible.

Students can report bullying through the Safe Schools Call Centre on 0800 45 46 47, school principals, or school-based support teams, with confidentiality maintained as far as possible.

The department also provides training for teachers and pupils on bullying prevention.

“The Grade 4 curriculum covers different types of bullying and how to protect yourself from bullying,” the presentation said.

While interventions and policies are in place, the combined data from Gauteng and the Western Cape indicate that reported bullying incidents remain a persistent challenge for schools across the country.

Gauteng records more than 1000 incidents

The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) reported 1 079 bullying cases in its districts in 2025. Of these, 18 cases of bullying or cyberbullying were referred for expulsion, alongside 237 pupil assault cases, making a total of 255 serious misconduct referrals.

“The GDE continues to receive increasing reports and incidents of bullying in schools, reflecting the growing prevalence and complexity of learner-on-learner aggression across the province,” the department said.

“These incidents take various forms, including physical, verbal, and cyberbullying. The volume and severity of cases place significant pressure on school management and staff.”

Addressing bullying has become a critical priority, the GDE said. The department said it is finalising its Anti-Bullying Strategy.

“[The strategy] will serve as a central guiding instrument for prevention, intervention, and accountability, reinforcing the GDE’s commitment to creating safe teaching and learning environments,” GDE noted.

Prevention and support programmes

GDE outlined its programmes to combat bullying, including:

Whole-school prevention and response

Capacity building for educators and school management

Student empowerment and participation

Psycho-social support

Parental and community collaboration

Capacitation of school governing bodies (SGBs)

The GDE also emphasised monitoring and evaluation, including standardised incident reporting, ongoing school support, data consolidation, and peer-led initiatives to promote positive behaviour.

“Schools and districts to report using a tool developed in line with the National School Safety Framework to monitor repeated incidents, identify high-risk learners or locations, and assess the effectiveness of interventions.

“District data consolidated to track progress across the province, with findings used to refine policy, allocate resources, and prioritise training,” it concluded.

