Cassim warns Sata funding could be at risk over bursary delays

Services Seta allocated bursaries worth R15.6 million for 200 students at EEC, with 195 students applying for funding.

Higher Education and Training Deputy Minister Yusuf Cassim has warned that administrative failures in processing student bursaries could jeopardise future Seta funding, as 162 students at Ekurhuleni East TVET College (EEC) await outstanding benefits.

Cassim made the comments during an oversight visit to the college’s Kwa-Thema Campus on Friday, where he received an update on the progress made in resolving outstanding Services Seta bursary payments.

The intervention follows concerns over delays in students receiving tuition payments, allowances, textbooks and laptops.

“It is important that we manage these bursaries properly, so that Setas and other entities do not withdraw funding because of our administrative challenges,” Cassim said.

162 students qualify

Services Seta allocated bursaries worth R15.6 million for 200 students at EEC, with 195 students applying for funding.

Following internal screening, the college submitted 162 students as qualifying for the bursary to Services Seta and its implementing agent, the South African Public Colleges Organisation (Sapco).

Of those, 145 students were found to be fully compliant, with their tuition fees processed in September. The remaining 17 students are still being processed, with the college committing to complete the process within seven days.

The other 33 applicants either did not meet the bursary criteria or had failed to submit all the required documents. Students with incomplete documentation may submit outstanding documents for reassessment, subject to the applicable process.

Cassim had first engaged Services Setaon 3 September, seeking a detailed update on the administration of its bursaries and whether qualifying students were receiving all the benefits attached to their funding.

R1.98m in allowances paid

The college reported that R1.98 million in outstanding allowances was paid to 132 students during September following Cassim’s intervention.

However, 30 students remained unprocessed because of banking or documentation problems.

The college’s finance team is working with affected students and the student representative council (SRC) to resolve the outstanding cases. It has committed to finalising them by Friday, 9 October.

The college and Services Seta will also reconcile the outstanding cases with payment records.

While textbooks have been provided to all Services Seta-funded students, laptops remain outstanding.

The college has expedited its procurement process following Cassim’s intervention and committed to delivering the laptops by mid-October.

Cassim said students should not be left waiting for funding benefits well into the academic year.

“Students should not have to wait this far into the academic year to receive the full bursary benefits for which they qualify. This is a problem across the system, and we must find ways to address it,” he said.

Certificate delays also raised

The oversight engagement also highlighted delays in issuing National N-Diploma and NCV Level 4 certificates.

National N-Diploma applications require students to submit N4-N6 certificates, proof of practical experience and statements of results to the Department of Higher Education and Training’s examinations section through their TVET college.

Cassim, through the office of the deputy director-general for TVET colleges, Sam Zungu, will request a report from the Department’s National Examination and Assessment Directorate on the delays.

The report will also include a turnaround plan to speed up the processing and resolution of outstanding certificate cases.

Cassim said the department needed to address administrative problems across the system to ensure students receive the funding and qualifications they are entitled to.

“I also want to thank the college management for working constructively to address the concerns raised,” he said.