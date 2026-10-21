DA raises misconduct claims, but GDE says no formal complaints yet

The DA said it had received allegations of financial irregularities, the alleged sale of posts, extortion, and intimidation at the school

The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) says it has received no formal complaints about allegations of the sale of teaching posts and intimidation at Franklin D Roosevelt Primary School in Randburg, despite claims by the DA that the alleged misconduct is disrupting teaching and learning.

DA Gauteng shadow MEC for education Sergio Isa Dos Santos has called on Education MEC Lebogang Maile to commission an independent investigation into allegations involving the school principal and School Governing Body (SGB).

However, GDE spokesperson Onwabile Lubhelwana said the department could act on allegations of selling posts and intimidation only once formal complaints were lodged.

“The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) can confirm that the allegation relating to the demand for approximately R5 000 has been investigated and an internal disciplinary process concluded, and the principal was sanctioned accordingly,” Lubhelwana said.

“However, no formal complaints on the allegation of selling of posts and intimidation have been reported to the department. Once reported, the department will determine the cause of action.”

R5 000 allegation investigated

Dos Santos said the DA had received allegations of financial irregularities, the alleged sale of posts, extortion, and intimidation at the school.

One allegation concerns an SGB member who was reportedly asked to pay R5 000 to have their contract renewed.

The GDE confirmed that this allegation had been investigated and that an internal disciplinary process had been concluded, with the principal sanctioned.

The department did not provide details of the sanction.

Dos Santos said the GDE’s handling of the matter raised questions about accountability and called for an independent investigation into the broader allegations.

He also questioned the circumstances surrounding the principal’s previous dismissal and subsequent reinstatement by the Education Labour Relations Council (ELRC).

According to Dos Santos, the principal was reinstated after the GDE allegedly failed to submit required documentation within the prescribed timeframe.

GDE disputes teacher shortage claims

The DA also raised concerns about educator shortages and absenteeism, claiming that 10 educators had left the school and that between four and five teachers were absent daily.

It further alleged that Grade 5 Afrikaans classes had been combined because of a shortage of qualified educators, with learners allegedly being taught by unqualified staff.

The GDE disputed the claim that the school is experiencing a teacher shortage.

“Although seven SGB and two GDE employees have resigned since September 2025 due to better offers, these posts have been filled, and there is no teacher shortage at the said school,” Lubhelwana said.

The department said it had conducted “numerous academic and leadership monitoring and support visits” at the school.

District officials have also been assigned to mediate between the SGB and principal in an effort to resolve differences and improve working relations.

Department urges formal complaints

The GDE’s position means that, while the R5 000 allegation has already gone through an internal disciplinary process, the separate allegations concerning the alleged sale of posts and intimidation have not triggered a departmental investigation because, according to the department, no formal complaints have been received.

Dos Santos said the DA would submit questions to Maile to establish the history of the matter and determine whether the department’s handling of the case was consistent with documentary evidence obtained by the party.

The DA has also called for accountability for any officials found to have failed in their duties.

For now, the GDE says its intervention at the school includes ongoing monitoring, support, and mediation between the school’s governing structures and management.