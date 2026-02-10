DBE still awaiting probe into alleged employment programme overpayments in North West

The DBE has warned that delayed action threatens the integrity of the BEEI programme.

The department of basic education (DBE) is allegedly still waiting for the North West department of education to investigate alleged irregular overpayments made to senior officials involved in the Basic Education Employment Initiative (BEEI) – more than six months after the concerns were formally raised.

According to information provided to the DBE, the overpayments relate to the remuneration of the provincial project manager and project coordinators appointed for phase V of the BEEI.

Programme aimed at tackling youth unemployment

The initiative is a Presidential Youth Employment Stimulus (PES) programme aimed at reducing youth unemployment by placing people, aged between 18 and 35, as education assistants (EAs) and general school assistants (GSAs) in public schools.

Phase V offered temporary work opportunities to over 200 000 youth, providing training and monthly stipends for school-based support roles.

The programme seeks to mitigate youth unemployment while providing essential support to schools, reducing the administrative load on teachers.

Participants receive a monthly stipend of between R3 960 and R4 000 and a data allowance for training and is designed as a “bridge to opportunity,” offering work experience rather than permanent employment.

Payments allegedly breached national guidelines

But the national department flagged these appointments and payments allegedly deviated from the prescribed implementation framework and national guidelines governing secondments and salary notches.

Despite repeated engagements, no investigation has been concluded to date.

Sources close to the matter allege progress has stalled because some of the officials who benefited from the overpayments are linked to political appointments in the provincial executive.

It is further alleged education MEC Viola Motsumi was blocking or delaying the investigation.

In a letter dated 14 August, 2025, DBE director-general Mathanzima Mweli said the province’s non-compliance posed “significant financial risks” and undermined governance, risk management, and the integrity of the national BEEI programme.

He said funds intended for project oversight were instead being diverted to salaries and stipends, while other critical oversight functions were compromised.

Mweli formally requested the superintendent-general of the North West education department, Johannes Bogatsu, to intervene, correct the appointments, and ensure compliance with the BEEI guidelines.

Delayed data threatens programme oversight

“The DBE project team continues to experience significant challenges due to the delayed submission of data of the assistants appointed and funded by National Treasury from the North West provincial project team,” he wrote in the letter.

He said the submission of accurate and timely data was essential for verification, quality assurance and preventing double payment of stipends to assistants from both funders.

Mweli said “as a result, this will lead to severe risks and compromise compliance”.

“Your prompt action is essential to mitigate risks, restore compliance, and uphold the governance standards of the BEEI. Provide a response outlining the corrective measures taken.”

However, DBE officials are still waiting for feedback on corrective measures taken.

“Nothing has been done to date, allegedly because some of those who were overpaid are appointments linked to the MEC,” an official said.

The DBE has continued with stipend payments to assistants nationally, saying withholding payments due to provincial failures would risk disrupting the entire BEEI programme.

Both the DBE and the MEC’s office had not replied to questions by the time of publication.

