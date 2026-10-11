DBE tightens matric exam security amid lessons from past challenges

According to Gwarube, the Class of 2026 is the largest full-time cohort to date to sit the National Senior Certificate examinations.

The department of basic education has strengthened security controls across the entire production and distribution chain for the 2026 matric exams.

Past matric exams have been marred by cheating scandals and exam paper leaks, resulting in court challenges and delays in some pupils receiving their matric certificates while investigations continue.

In the latest incident, Minister of Basic Education Siviwe Gwarube ordered an investigation into the breach involving the 2025 NSC Mathematics Papers 1 and 2, Physical Sciences Papers 1 and 2, and English Home Language Papers 1 to 3.

On Thursday, Umalusi confirmed it had received the National Investigative Task Team’s (NITT) final report.

The report found that, of the 600 000 candidates who wrote the three subjects nationwide, the breach involved only 40 Pretoria-based candidates. The DBE’s disciplinary processes are underway in accordance with relevant policies.

Strict security measures

Updating the country on readiness for the 2026 NSC exams on Sunday, Gwarube said the DBE had learned from past challenges.

“Through the strict vetting of examination officials and close collaboration with national and provincial law enforcement structures, we are safeguarding the examination materials. Every candidate will encounter a fair, secure and standardised examination process,” said Gwarube.

“I want to assure the public that the setting, moderation, and quality assurance of all examination materials are complete. All question papers and examination instruments have been rigorously reviewed by the DBE and approved by Umalusi.

“We will apply a standardised, national approach to marking, underpinned by strict quality-control processes and strengthened moderation of school-based assessments.

“Let me be clear: the DBE is taking a proactive, zero-tolerance approach to examination irregularities. We have reinforced the candidate and parent pledge agreements to instil a culture of integrity, and a 24-hour examination hotline is active for the public to report any suspicious activity.”

2026 matric exams in numbers

According to Gwarube, the Class of 2026 is the largest full-time cohort to date to sit the National Senior Certificate examinations.

At least 815 051 full-time candidates will sit the October/November 2026 examinations, an increase of 48 508 from last year. A further 147 781 part-time candidates have registered, which includes candidates seeking to improve their previous results; this is an increase of 10 763 from 2025.

This brings the total registration numbers for the 2026 NSC Exams to 962 832 candidates.

“The growth in full-time registration is an indication that pupils are staying in school, that they are finishing matric in good time, and, as the results of last year show, more and more are being successful in their first attempt at the NSC Matric Exams,” said Gwarube.

“This is a sign of a maturing system, a system on the rise, that is giving near-universal access to education.”

Contingency plans

The department has contingency plans to manage operational challenges, including severe weather or community disruptions.

“Our position is straightforward: the examinations will be conducted in an environment that protects our candidates and safeguards the credibility of the qualification.”

Communities must also play their role to ensure the plans succeed.

“I appeal to communities not to prejudice the Matric Class of 2026 by disrupting the NSC Exams for service delivery, political, or socio-economic dissatisfaction. The NSC candidates cannot resolve societal problems; it is Ministers, as elected representatives, who must account,” pleaded Gwarube.

“Please do not go to schools; come to our offices in Pretoria and in parliament. We call on communities to not disrupt the NSC Matric Exams in any way.

“To the parents and guardians, your encouragement and a steady, supportive home environment will give your children the strength to see this through.”

Matric exams will officially begin on Tuesday.