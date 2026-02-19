Education department, police investigating alleged sexual assault of 9-year-old by teen

The girl's mother believes different versions are being told to protect the teenage boy.

A 14-year-old boy has been accused of sexually assaulting a nine-year-old girl on several occasions at a primary school in East London, Eastern Cape.

The allegations first surfaced on social media, and the provincial education department has since acknowledged the matter. The department and the police are both investigating the claims.

In a video posted online, the mother claimed that she had been told various versions of what had happened to her child. Speaking in isiXhosa, the mother said she believed this was to protect the boy alleged to have assaulted her daughter.

The girl’s mother also spoke to broadcaster eNCA, alleging that the school failed to act decisively after being informed about the alleged sexual assault.

The mother said she has since withdrawn her daughter from the school. She accused the school principal of failing to take appropriate action when the matter was reported.

“There is a lot that I [found] out about the boy, [what] he has been doing in the school. He has been including other kids.”

“What makes me so sick as I’m standing here is the fact that one of the teachers told me that my child, a nine-year-old, consented to sex, to going to the bush with the boy,” said the mother to eNCA.

The family also claims the alleged perpetrator’s parents have not made contact with them.

Education department intervenes

Speaking to The Citizen, Eastern Cape education department spokesperson Mali Mtima confirmed that officials responded after learning about the allegations.

“Upon learning about this, on Monday, we dispatched social workers to the school to assist the learner with trauma counselling and debriefing. This was done after receiving consent from the parent of the victim. A session was held with the learner. The session went well and a follow-up visit will be scheduled soon too. This is meant to ensure that the learner is able to cope and to avert emotional damage to her,” Mtima said.

Mtima confirmed the matter has been reported to the police.

“For now, the matter is still with the police, but once he attends the school, we shall suspend him, pending investigation,” Mtima said.

The department is also investigating whether the alleged incidents occurred on school grounds and whether safety protocols were followed.

