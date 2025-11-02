No fees for teacher jobs: DBE calls payment requests fraudulent

Such incidents should be reported immediately to law enforcement.

The Department of Basic Education (DBE) has refuted claims circulating on social media suggesting that teachers must pay R350 for verification when applying for teaching positions.

The department released a statement on Saturday, clarifying that there are no fees required for either verification or recruitment processes.

DBE slams misinformation about teaching jobs

DBE spokesperson Terence Khala confirmed that the allegations featured in a TikTok video were “false and misleading”, claiming that no teacher will be asked to deposit money into any “unspecified account”.

“These claims are completely untrue, malicious, and intended to deceive educators, public servants, learners, and the general public,” the statement reads.

Khala explained that all legitimate recruitment, verification, and appointment procedures are conducted directly by the provincial education departments.

“The department wishes to make it unequivocally clear that no payment, fee, or deposit of any kind is ever required from teachers, public servants, or learners as part of the department’s verification or recruitment processes.

“The verification process forms part of standard administrative procedures that ensure the integrity and safety of the education system, and it includes the vetting of teachers, public servants, and learners where applicable,” he said.

Payment for placements a crime

He warned that any request for payment in exchange for placement is fraudulent and should be reported immediately to law enforcement or the department’s hotline.

Khala also revealed that the DBE is engaging with relevant authorities to identify the source of the misinformation.

“We take these false claims very seriously. Our teachers, public servants, and learners deserve protection from exploitation and misinformation.

“The department will not tolerate individuals or groups who misuse its name to defraud or mislead the public.

“Such conduct is criminal and an attack on the integrity of our education system. We will act decisively, working with law enforcement, to ensure accountability.”

He further urged social media users to avoid sharing or amplifying unverified content.

“Teachers, public servants, learners, and members of the public are reminded to rely solely on the department’s official communication channels for credible information,” the statement continued.

“The department calls on all citizens to help combat fake news by verifying information before sharing it.

“Disinformation erodes public trust, disrupts the work of educators, and distracts from the department’s core mission of delivering quality education to all learners in South Africa.”

