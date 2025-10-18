Education and digital technologies departments warn of growing digital divide 

'Fiscal constraints' have halted the mass procurement of digital learning devices for pupils.

Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Solly Malatsi is calling for renewed digital policies as the Department of Basic Education (DBE) looks to solve rural connectivity challenges.

The two departments were recently before a joint committee in Parliament to provide an update on increasing internet connectivity in schools across the country.

Although the DBE was allocated almost R17 billion in infrastructure grants, Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube confirmed that there were no dedicated national funds for large-scale connectivity projects.

12.7 million school pupils

A joint report by the two departments showed there was a significant connectivity gap between urban and rural schools.

The School Realities Report published earlier this year showed that South Africa had 12.7 million pupils enrolled from Grade 1 through to matric.

The government had aimed to provide all pupils with electronic learning devices, procuring 545 938 devices between 2022 and 2024.

Additionally, 30 818 teachers were given devices and training on digital teaching, while 152 state-owned textbooks were transferred into PDF and other digital formats.

The number of textbooks converted represented only 69% of the textbooks needed to complete the schooling year in all grades.

However, the department has since shifted away from that plan and instead implemented an approach based on shared facilities.

“Due to fiscal constraints, the initial ‘one-device-per-learner’ model has been adapted to focus on shared digital access through computer laboratories, multimedia classrooms and smart boards,” stated Gwarube in a recent written parliamentary response.

Rural infrastructure challenges

During the DBE and digital technology departments’ report to their joint committee, MPs noted how oversight visits showed the majority of rural schools, at best, only had internet connections for administrative purposes.

Members also questioned how rural schools could be expected to run complex information technology infrastructure when many were lacking roofs, windows or doors.

The departments stated that the challenges in the education sphere could be overcome with a coordinated national effort and sustainable funding.

Committee member from the EFF, Mandla Shikwambana, warned that if the issues were not addressed soon, rural pupils will be face severe developmental handicaps.

“[It is] a crisis because the majority of young citizens would be left behind in a world that was driven by technology.

“Citizens always talk about a better South Africa. What was it expecting to see if there were not better and well-equipped future leaders,” said Shikwambana.

Digital policy reforms needed

Malatsi’s vision goes beyond education, as he envisages an ICT sector that that is modern driver of economic growth.

Malatsi held a policy conference on Friday in Pretoria featuring government, academia, civil society, industry and regulators to discuss policy challenges.

“We cannot govern tomorrow’s digital economy with yesterday’s rules. Our challenge is not the lack of ideas or innovation, it is the slow pace of reform.

“South Africa needs a digital policy framework that reflects the realities of today and the opportunities of the future,” said Malatsi.

Among other suggestions, Malatsi aimed to promote affordable access via the Universal Service Access Fund (USAF).

Malatsi is encouraging innovative engagements in future policy discussions which will form part of a sustained dialogue with industry leaders.

Public-private partnerships

Meanwhile, Gwarube said connectivity was being prioritised for quintile one to three schools, although it would be done in phases.

The DBE has a R15.2 billion education infrastructure grant as its disposal, as well as R1.6 billion school infrastructure backlog grant.

“While these grants primarily support school infrastructure, they also allow provinces to incorporate ICT-related infrastructure where feasible.

“Provinces are therefore implementing digital learning initiatives using their equitable share allocations and through public-private partnerships, leading to varying progress across the country,” stated Gwarube.

Malatsi’s department has committed to providing the technical and infrastructural support, while the DBE will focus on digitising the curriculum and developing tech-savvy teachers.

