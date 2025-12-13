Higher education minister moves to cancel registration of three private institutions

Damelin, City Varsity and ICESA City Campus face deregistration over non-compliance.

Minister of Higher Education and Training Buti Manamela on Friday issued a notice of intent to cancel the registrations of three prominent private higher education institutions.

He said the decision followed sustained regulatory breaches.

The institutions at risk of deregistration are City Varsity, Damelin, and ICESA City Campus.

“This action follows a prolonged pattern of non-compliance with the Higher Education Act (No. 101 of 1997) and the Regulations for the Registration of Private Higher Education Institutions,” Manamela said.

“The decision is therefore undertaken in the interest of protecting students and upholding the integrity of the sector.”

Failure to submit mandatory reports

The minister said his decision centres on multiple instances of non-compliance by the three institutions.

He revealed that all three failed to submit their required 2024 annual reports despite being granted an extension until 30 June 2024 and a final remedial deadline of 6 June 2025.

“The department has an obligation to ensure that private institutions deliver quality education and demonstrate financial sustainability,” Manamela highlighted.

Financial documentation not provided

Beyond the missing annual reports, Manamela said the institutions failed to provide critical financial documentation to the registrar.

This included audited annual financial statements, proof of financial surety or guarantees, Sars tax compliance certificates, and occupational health and safety compliance documentation.

“The department has received reliable confirmation that two of the institutions, namely City Varsity and ICESA City Campus have ceased operating.”

City Varsity and ICESA City Campus are reportedly no longer providing higher education services as defined under the Higher Education Act.

Legal process to follow

The minister said the notice of intent to cancel will be published in the Government Gazette in accordance with Section 63(a) of the Higher Education Act.

“The institutions will be given an opportunity to make representations, as required by law,” he added.

Manamela further stressed the department’s ongoing commitment to assisting affected students.

“The department will ensure that students affected by this process are supported through appropriate academic and administrative arrangements,” he affirmed.

Protecting the sector’s integrity

The minister outlined the department’s broader commitment to maintaining standards within the higher education sector.

This includes protecting students from enrolling in financially unstable institutions, ensuring providers operate within legal and quality assurance frameworks, and taking decisive action to uphold system integrity.

“Institutions that fail to meet their legal and educational obligations cannot be allowed to compromise the futures of the people they serve,” Manamela stated.

