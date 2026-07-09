EFF demands probe into Nsfas administrator R10m advisor bill

EFF says R60 billion Nsfas at risk as Mathebula appoints four advisors and racks up R200 000 travel costs.

The EFF has asked parliament’s portfolio committee on higher education to probe remuneration and allowances of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) administrator and four advisors, saying that the R60 billion meant for students could not be surrendered to “tsotsis in suits”.

This is after allegations that the fund’s administrator, Hlengani Mathebula, had sought the services of four technical advisors at a cost of about R10 million a year, and that his accommodation and travel expenses allegedly amounted to R200 000 in over a month since his appointment in May.

EFF calls Nsfas a costly crime scene

“We have requested parliament’s [portfolio committee] … to investigate the remuneration of Mathebula, and his [four] advisors.

“The minister of finance must intervene and put an end to this. We cannot surrender R60 billion meant for students to tsotsis in suits,” said EFF MP Sihle Lonzi.

“[Higher Education and Training Minister] Buti Manamela’s Nsfas administration is starting to be a very expensive crime scene”.

In a letter dated 7 July, addressed to committee chair Tebogo Letsie, the MP requested that parliament ask Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana to confirm whether the approvals required under Section 17C of the Nsfas Act were obtained before remuneration and allowances were paid.

The Act provides that the minister of higher education and training, with the approval of the finance minister, may determine the remuneration and allowances payable to an administrator and any person appointed in terms of Section 17B of the Act.

Party demanding approval proof

Lonzi argues that the scale of expenditure on the administrator’s remuneration, travel and accommodation arrangements warrants parliamentary scrutiny to determine whether the spending was authorised, represented value for money and complied with both the Act and the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA).

The EFF has requested that the portfolio committee seek confirmation from National Treasury on whether Godongwana granted the required approval for the remuneration packages of Mathebula and his four advisors.

Should such approval exist, the party wants Treasury to disclose the date it was granted, together with copies of the written approvals, the remuneration determination made by Manamela and all supporting documentation.

Lonzi also wants a detailed itemised breakdown of all remuneration, allowances and benefits paid to the administrator and each advisor since their appointments.

The requested information includes salaries, air travel, transport costs, accommodation expenses, vehicle hire, subsistence allowances and any other benefits paid using public funds.

EFF wants Treasury to explain

In addition, Lonzi wants Treasury to explain whether less expensive travel and accommodation options were considered before expenditure was approved and whether the arrangements complied with value-for-money principles.

If no approval was granted under Section 17C, the party has asked Treasury to state whether it considers the payments to be compliant with the Nsfas Act and the PFMA.

The letter argues that parliament’s intervention is necessary to establish the facts directly from Treasury and strengthen accountability for the use of public funds.

Committee secretary Anele Kabingesi confirmed receipt of Lonzi’s letter and that the chair was still applying his mind on the matter.

But Manamela‘s spokesperson, Matshepo Seedat, said there was no need for any investigation as Mathebula has not received a salary since his appointment.

Ministry says Mathebula has not received salary yet

She said the minister’s request for approval of the administrator’s remuneration was only sent to Godongwana last Friday and was awaiting response.

Seedat said Nsfas head offices are in Cape Town and that Mathebula has had to relocate from Limpopo to Western Cape to take up the position.

“Travel and accommodation expenses cannot be his responsibilities, considering that he has not received a salary,” she said.

“The accommodation Mathebula took up offer government rates, at the cost of not more than R1 500 a night.”

Mathebula had not responded to questions by the time of publication.