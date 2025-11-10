Education

Home » News » South Africa » Education

Ex-Laerskool Akasia finance clerk guilty of fraud, ordered to repay school R210k

Picture of Chulumanco Mahamba

By Chulumanco Mahamba

Digital Night Supervisor

3 minute read

10 November 2025

07:47 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

Lorraine Scheepers received a suspended three-year sentence for stealing school funds, as the GDE welcomes her conviction.

Ex-Laerskool Akasia finance clerk guilty of fraud, ordered to repay school R210k

Picture: iStock

A former finance officer at Laerskool Akasia has been found guilty of fraud and theft.

The Pretoria North Magistrate’s Court sentenced Lorraine Scheepers, 60, to three years’ imprisonment, wholly suspended for five years. The court also ordered Scheepers to repay R210 000 to the school.

She was found guilty of fraud and theft on 9 June 2025.

Former school finance clerk convicted of theft and fraud

The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) received an anonymous tip-off about the ex-finance officer’s conduct.

This prompted an investigation by the department’s anti-corruption unit, which uncovered Scheepers’ fraudulent activities, leading to her conviction and sentencing.

ALSO READ: Five family members killed in Etwatwa shack fire

GDE spokesperson Steve Mabona said the department’s investigation found that between 2019 and 2021, the former finance clerk stole approximately R846 000 in school funds and manipulated bank statements to conceal the theft.

GDE welcomes conviction

The department welcomed Scheepers’ conviction and sentencing.

“The GDE commends its Anti-Corruption Unit for its diligent work in ensuring accountability and reiterates its zero-tolerance stance on corruption and financial misconduct within schools,” said Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane.

“The department urges all school communities to report any suspected irregularities through official GDE channels.”

RELATED ARTICLES

Grade 10 boy dies

Meanwhile, the department also announced the tragic death of a Grade 10 boy pupil from El-Shaddai Independent School in Vanderbijlpark, in the Sedibeng West District.

ALSO READ: Education department warns parents against fraudsters offering fake school placements

Reports received by GDE indicate that the pupil allegedly fell ill at home on Thursday, 6 November, and emergency services certified him dead upon arrival.

The police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the boy’s death.

“We are heartbroken by this tragic incident. The department extends its deepest sympathies to the bereaved family and the school community,” said Chiloane.

The department has dispatched psychosocial support teams to provide counselling and emotional assistance to the family, pupils, and staff.

Read more on these topics

fraud Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) sentenced theft

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics Duduzile and Duduzane Zuma: Siblings ‘targeted’ by the state or should they face the music?
News False start at apartheid-era crimes commission as AfriForum calls for equality in proceedings
News Trump’s G20 summit boycott triggers political storm in South Africa
Weather Rain here, clouds there: Here’s what weather to expect across SA on Monday
News Thabo Bester seeks same treatment as other accused persons

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

SUBSCRIBE AND WIN!

Subscribe and you could win a Chery Tiggo Cross HEV Elite.

Enter Now