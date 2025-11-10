Ex-Laerskool Akasia finance clerk guilty of fraud, ordered to repay school R210k

Lorraine Scheepers received a suspended three-year sentence for stealing school funds, as the GDE welcomes her conviction.

A former finance officer at Laerskool Akasia has been found guilty of fraud and theft.

The Pretoria North Magistrate’s Court sentenced Lorraine Scheepers, 60, to three years’ imprisonment, wholly suspended for five years. The court also ordered Scheepers to repay R210 000 to the school.

She was found guilty of fraud and theft on 9 June 2025.

Former school finance clerk convicted of theft and fraud

The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) received an anonymous tip-off about the ex-finance officer’s conduct.

This prompted an investigation by the department’s anti-corruption unit, which uncovered Scheepers’ fraudulent activities, leading to her conviction and sentencing.

GDE spokesperson Steve Mabona said the department’s investigation found that between 2019 and 2021, the former finance clerk stole approximately R846 000 in school funds and manipulated bank statements to conceal the theft.

GDE welcomes conviction

The department welcomed Scheepers’ conviction and sentencing.

“The GDE commends its Anti-Corruption Unit for its diligent work in ensuring accountability and reiterates its zero-tolerance stance on corruption and financial misconduct within schools,” said Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane.

“The department urges all school communities to report any suspected irregularities through official GDE channels.”

Grade 10 boy dies

Meanwhile, the department also announced the tragic death of a Grade 10 boy pupil from El-Shaddai Independent School in Vanderbijlpark, in the Sedibeng West District.

Reports received by GDE indicate that the pupil allegedly fell ill at home on Thursday, 6 November, and emergency services certified him dead upon arrival.

The police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the boy’s death.

“We are heartbroken by this tragic incident. The department extends its deepest sympathies to the bereaved family and the school community,” said Chiloane.

The department has dispatched psychosocial support teams to provide counselling and emotional assistance to the family, pupils, and staff.