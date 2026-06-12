Extra-long weekend for pupils, with special school holiday confirmed

Despite the mid-month break, second term remains in full swing and is scheduled to continue until Friday, 26 June 2026.

Pupils across South Africa will get an unexpected mid-term breather next week, with Monday, 15 June 2026, confirmed as a special school holiday, followed immediately by Youth Day on Tuesday, 16 June 2026.

This means pupils will only return to classrooms on Wednesday, 17 June 2026, after the two-day break interrupts an otherwise busy second term.

Second term continues to final stretch

Despite the mid-month break, according to the Department of Basic Education (DBE) school calendar second term remains in full swing and is scheduled to continue until Friday, 26 June 2026.

The winter break runs for about 3 weeks, till pupils are set to return for term 3 on Tuesday, 21 July 2026.

Term 3 will run until Wednesday, 23 September 2026, when schools will close again for the September school holidays.

The third term will also include a short break for National Women’s Day, with public holidays observed on 9 and 10 August 2026, falling within the school term period before the final stretch toward term end.

Matric NSC exams conclude on 23 June

For matric pupils, the National Senior Certificate (NSC) June examinations are also nearing completion, with the final papers set for Tuesday, 23 June 2026.

The examination timetable shows that learners will sit Music Paper 2 (Comprehension) in the first session, followed by Agricultural Sciences Paper 2 in the second session.

The NSC June exams form part of the broader assessment programme for matric candidates, with the final session marking the end of this examination cycle.

2026 school calendar

Here’s the 2026 school calendar to help parents stay ahead.

FIRST TERM:

Schools start: 14 January 2026

Schools close: 27 March 2026

School holidays: 28 March to 7 April 2026

SECOND TERM:

Schools start: 8 April 2026

Schools close: 26 June 2026

Public holidays: Freedom Day (27 April 2026), Workers’ Day (1 May 2026), Youth Day (16 June 2026)

Special school holidays: 15 June 2026

School holidays: 27 June to 20 July 2026

THIRD TERM:

School start: 21 July 2026

School closes: 23 September 2026

Public holidays: National Women’s Day (9 and 10 August 2026)

School holidays: 24 September to 5 October 2026

FOURTH TERM: