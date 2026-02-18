Family seeks answers after Thembisa school tragedy, GDE launches independent probe

Education department orders an independent investigation following a fatal playground incident at a Thembisa school.

When you send a child to school, you expect them to come home at the end of the day, not end up in the graveyard.

This is what the family friend of 10-year-old Milton Neo Mokgoatsane from Reagile Primary School said. He was speaking after the boy died on Monday, 16 February 2026, following an incident at the school in Winnie Mandela, Thembisa.

A Grade 5 pupil was playing with a group of pupils near the soccer post during second break. The goal post reportedly fell on Neo, causing severe injuries.

Paramedics declared the boy deceased on the scene.

Gauteng education MEC, Matome Chiloane, visited the Mokgoatsane family on Wednesday afternoon to convey his condolences.

The family’s spokesperson and family friend, Thomas Ndobe, described Neo as a good child, like any other child.

“When a child goes to school, we [family] expect that they will return, but this time, the child went to school, and at the end of the day, he ended up in the graveyard,” Ndobe said.

Independent investigation into incident

Police are investigating the matter, and the department has appointed the law firm to provide further clarity and accountability.

The MEC assured the family that an independent law firm will conduct a thorough investigation into the incident. The probe will be separate from the school, the department, and the police.

Chiloane said the law firm will meet with the family and the school on Monday. He said the report is expected within about two weeks.

Ndobe said the family will wait for the law firm’s report in two weeks on the circumstances surrounding Neo’s death.

“If we are not satisfied with what we hear, we have the right to knock on another door,” the family spokesperson said.

Family needs closure

The family spokesperson said the family needs closure. He added that the boy was injured at school and that the family had hoped an official would take him to hospital. However, this did not happen.

Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) spokesperson Steve Mabona said on Monday that the school called paramedics after the incident. They arrived within approximately 20 minutes.

Speaking about the MEC’s visit, Ndobe said the family could not have a detailed discussion. This included issues around the school’s maintenance of the field.

Chiloane said the department aims to support the family until Neo’s burial.

He added that the school has been accountable and supportive of the family and community since the incident happened.

‘Movable goal posts will no longer be a feature in our schools’ – MEC

The MEC mentioned that this is not the first incident of its kind, referencing a previous incident in Alberton.

He said the department has already taken steps to prevent similar incidents. These include issuing a memo to all schools to permanently concretise all structures.

“These movable goal posts will no longer be a feature in our schools. We don’t want it because we have lost kids in this form,” Chiloane said.

The MEC said the final report from the independent investigation will include these changes, along with its recommendations.

Ndobe called on schools to prioritise all facilities and structures on school premises, especially with young children around.

“The school has the responsibility to make sure that anything on school property is right and maintained,” the family spokesperson concluded.

