First female internationally trained adult epileptologist in SA honoured during Women’s Month

A look into the first female internationally trained sub-specialist in adult epileptology

As women’s month comes to a steady end, Dr Aayesha J Soni stuns. The University of Cape Town alumna has become the first female internationally trained adult epileptologist in South Africa.

What you should know about Soni

As an epileptologist, she has undergone additional, specialised training in the diagnosis and management of epilepsy and related seizures. Her clinical focus is epilepsy surgery, with expertise in stereo-electroencephalography (stereo-EEG). She also specialises in neuromodulation techniques such as Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS) and Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS). Dr Soni’s journey reflects the transformative power of resilience and unwavering commitment to patient care.

Soni credits her family and UCT for her success

Soni has acknowledged that her parents played a significant role throughout her journey, her mother most importantly. Her mother’s sacrifices for her made a huge impact on her. Her mother once shared that both of her daughters’ great-grandmothers were illiterate, yet three generations later, the family has progressed remarkably. This achievement would not have been possible without the resilience and sacrifices of the generations before her.

Soni’s fondest memory as a student was hearing these words from her mother, “You know, Aayesha, I have never thought of you as the person to give up”. She would always get told these words whenever she wanted to give up on anything school-related.

Growing up in Johannesburg, she frequently heard colleagues discouraging her from applying to UCT, citing its competitiveness. Eventually, she decided to apply and was accepted. Being at UCT proved to be a remarkable opportunity for her.

“UCT is the best. You can go there and accomplish things that you are unable to achieve elsewhere, as it is an environment which recognises potential and creates opportunities,” said Soni, describing her experience at UCT. Her time there solidified her path as an epileptologist.

ALSO READ: UCT racialised marking claims ‘deeply shocking’ – Parliament demands urgent probe

A message to those who dare to walk the same path

She encourages women, especially of colour, to fully recognise their potential and fully claim the opportunities that await them. Following the path of an epileptologist can be challenging but fulfilling.

Soni acknowledges that it can be difficult to navigate certain spaces as a woman, even when equipped with the same knowledge as her male counterparts. This often requires proving oneself multiple times, and she believes in “being proactive in pursuing one’s passions”.

“When you are kinder to yourself, you can pick yourself up after rejections and failure,” Soni said.