Free State principal suspended for denying pupil to write exams over unpaid fees

Schools cannot deny learners access to education over unpaid fees.

The Free State Department of Education has suspended a school principal after a Grade 12 pupil was denied the opportunity to write her exam.

According to the provincial education department, the Selelekela Secondary School pupil was denied to write her English First Additional Language Paper 3 examination on Thursday, 15 October.

The school is based in Qwa-Qwa.

Free State principal suspended

The department suspended the principal on Friday, 23 October and is currently investigating the allegation that the learner was barred from writing because of unpaid school fees.

“The chief invigilator, who is also the principal of the school, has been suspended with immediate effect pending the investigation,” said departmental spokesperson, Howard Ndaba.

The deputy principal has since been appointed as chief invigilator for the remainder of the 2026 National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations.

Ndaba said the affected learner has been offered psychosocial support and she will continue to write the remaining papers.

“The affected candidate is currently writing her remaining examinations in accordance with her personal timetable, and psychosocial support has been provided.”

Resolution

However, the department must still resolve the missed examination.

To do this, Ndaba said the department is preparing an application to Umalusi requesting a concession for the missed English paper.

Umalusi is the country’s official Council for Quality Assurance in General and Further Education and Training.

It oversees general and further education and training standards for schools, TVET (Technical and Vocational Education and Training) colleges, and adult learning centers (NQF Levels 1 to 4).

“The department is finalising all reports and supporting documentation for submission to Umalusi through the Department of Basic Education, to request a concession in respect of English FAL P3,” said Ndaba.

Warning to schools

The provincial department added that it hopes to secure the concession rather than have the pupil rewrite the paper in June 2027.

Schools have also been warned about denying learners access to examination room because of unpaid fees.

“School fee disputes must never compromise a candidate’s opportunity to write.”

Under the South African Schools Act, public schools cannot deny learners access to education over unpaid fees.