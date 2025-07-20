Gauteng to open 2026 school admissions for Grades 1 and 8 on Thursday

Late applications will be extremely limited this year, with the process likely opening only in January for schools with available spaces.

The Gauteng Department of Education will open online applications for Grade 1 and Grade 8 admissions for the 2026 academic year on Thursday, 24 July 2025 at 8am.

This will give parents just more than a month to complete the process before the system closes on 29 August at midnight.

MEC Matome Chiloane announced the timeline during a media briefing on Sunday, emphasising the narrow application window and warning parents against delays.

“You can’t apply, you can’t go on now, you won’t be allowed access, and you can’t go after the 29th of August as well,” Chiloane said.

The online system will be accessible exclusively through the GDE admissions website and can be accessed from any internet-enabled device.

Chiloane stressed the importance of providing accurate, consistent information across all documents to avoid application rejection.

He said the department would communicate updates throughout the process via SMS to the registered cellphone number.

Gauteng admissions requirements and documents

Parents must create new credentials for this year’s applications, even if they previously applied for other children. Chiloane stated that previous login details have been deactivated.

He explained that the application process requires parents to complete five steps within seven days of registration.

These include registering parent and learner details, selecting up to five schools, and uploading certified documents.

Required documentation includes:

the parents’ ID or passport,

the child’s birth certificate or passport

For foreign nationals, the following documents are required:

refugee permits,

asylum seeker permits,

permanent residence permits,

study permits, or parent work permits.

Grade 8 applicants need their latest Grade 7 report, while Grade 1 applicants require a clinic card or immunisation report.

Home address verification

Proof of home address emerges as the most critical document in the application process, as the system operates on a feeder zone basis.

“The proof of home address is the most important document because we work through the feeder zone system,” Chiloane explained.

For property owners, the department requires a municipal account not older than three months bearing the applicant’s full name.

Tenants must provide significantly more documentation, including the landlord’s municipal account, signed lease agreements, rental payment slips, and bank statements, all of which are not older than three months.

The department has authorised schools to conduct physical address verification visits. Chiloane defended this practice, stating that schools “have been given the right to go and verify” addresses to combat fraudulent applications.

“[There is] a rise in people using addresses where they don’t stay. As the GDE, we support the process where schools go and verify if the parent and the child stay in that particular home address,” he said.

No automatic placement for Grade R pupils

Parents with children currently in Grade R must apply for Grade 1 placement, even if they are already at the same school.

The department estimates that approximately 70,000 pupils are enrolled in Grade R at Early Childhood Development sites across the province.

“If your child is in Grade R, you have to apply for Grade 1 at the very same school or any other school of your choice. So it does not mean that if your child is in grade R, they will be automatically placed. There’s no automatic placement,” Chiloane emphasised.

This policy ensures fairness across all applicants and maintains equal access to public schools.

School selection strategy

The department strongly recommends selecting a minimum of three schools and maximum of five to improve placement chances.

Parents selecting only one or two schools risk being left without options if those schools reach capacity.

Importantly, the system does not prioritise schools based on the order of selection.

“The five schools that we have selected mean you’ll be happy as a parent if your child goes to any of these schools,” Chiloane explained. “For us, any of the five for us is a priority.”

Gauteng schools’ admission placement process and timeline

The placement process operates on specific criteria, with home address within the school’s feeder zone taking highest priority.

This is followed by sibling connections and previous school relationships, work address within the feeder zone, home address within 30 kilometres, and finally addresses beyond 30 kilometres.

Language preferences play a role in Grade 1 placements, with parents selecting from the 11 official languages. For Grade 8, the system uses the home language indicated on the Grade 7 report.

Placement notifications will begin on 16 October and continue until all eligible children are placed.

“The placement period is continuous. So it will not end. So we’re going to just continue to place and place and place until we’re done,” Chiloane said.

Support infrastructure and access

The department has established 81 walk-in centres across the province, along with 15 district offices and the head office, to assist parents with applications.

All public schools are also equipped to assist parents in accessing the online system.

Chiloane addressed concerns about internet connectivity, clarifying that all schools have internet access through various means.

“All our schools have access to connectivity because we do give transfers and subsidies. Some are using a GPN, some are using private, but all of them have access to connectivity,” he said.

The department has deployed youth volunteers at these centres to assist parents, particularly those less familiar with technology.

Warning against fraud and late applications

The process is completely free, and officials warned against scammers demanding payment for guaranteed placement.

“There’s no payment required. This is free. If anybody says to you, give us money, we’ll guarantee your child being placed, let us know and go to the nearest police station,” Chiloane stated.

Late applications will be extremely limited this year, with the process likely opening only in January for schools with available spaces.

Parents applying late will have no choice in school selection and must accept the available spaces.

Infrastructure investment plans

Addressing overcrowding concerns, Chiloane announced that the department plans to invest approximately R3.9 billion in infrastructure development.

This includes the construction of new schools, the replacement of existing schools, and the addressing of asbestos-related issues.

The department anticipates building around 20 schools annually and is finalising public-private partnership arrangements to accelerate construction.

System improvements and technical features

The updated system now allows both parents to apply for the same child, with a total of five school selections available.

Parents can also update their cellphone numbers through the parent portal if needed.

The system automatically detects and prevents duplicate applications for the same learner, ensuring only one application per child is processed.

Address verification and school quality

Responding to questions about parents using false addresses to access preferred schools, Chiloane emphasised ongoing investments in township schools.

He noted that many township schools now feature facilities like swimming pools and computer laboratories, narrowing the quality gap with former Model C schools.

“The township schools now are carrying GDE much more than the former Model C schools,” Chiloane said, attributing this to sustained infrastructure investments in previously disadvantaged areas.

However, he urged parents attending fee-paying schools to honour their financial commitments.

“If you go to a school that needs fees, pay them. If you can pay the transport, I can tell you now they don’t miss transport money. They pay it,” he said.

