Gauteng overcrowding crisis: Nearly half of public schools are operating beyond capacity

The province has more than twice as many primary schools as secondary schools.

Overcrowding in Gauteng’s public schools has reached a breaking point, with 1 021 of the province’s 2 111 schools operating far above capacity, and the numbers continue to rise.

The scale of the problem

Gauteng’s education system is straining under the weight of its own growth.

The province now has 2 835 168 pupils enrolled in its public schools, more than double the 1 408 237 recorded in 1995.

That figure grows by roughly 50 000 pupils every year, placing enormous pressure on infrastructure that was never built to absorb this volume.

The current average pupil-teacher ratio in Gauteng is thought to be at 70:1, far more than the recommended 40:1.

MEC for education in the province, Lebogang Maile, acknowledged the structural nature of the crisis, saying the education system “is a microcosm of the broader structural challenges that confront Gauteng, and South Africa broadly.”

He described it as being “characterised by interlinked structural factors that do not only derive their existence from the historical injustices of our society, but the prevailing fiscal environment where financial constraints exist alongside competing priorities in funding for teaching and learning, curriculum development, as well as infrastructure development and maintenance.”

Of the province’s 2 111 public schools, which include 1 417 primary schools, 694 secondary schools, and 36 Schools of Specialisation, 48% are now running beyond their intended capacity.

Primary schools collectively still show a net surplus of 54 723 pupil spaces across the province, but secondary schools tell a far more alarming story, with a net shortfall of 88 088 spaces.

Overcrowding is not evenly distributed: while 579 primary schools (41%) are oversubscribed, the figure for secondary schools is 64%, with 442 institutions taking in more pupils than they were designed to hold.

Why secondary schools are under the most pressure

A fundamental mismatch in how Gauteng’s school system is structured is making the secondary school crisis worse.

The province has more than twice as many primary schools as secondary schools – 1 417 versus 694 – meaning that as students progress through the system, there is simply not enough capacity to receive them at the high school level.

Maile pointed directly to this imbalance, warning that it “has a negative impact on the entry capacity and school capacity in secondary schools.”

As a result, 14 of the province’s 15 education districts are oversubscribed at the secondary school level, with Sedibeng East the only exception.

The numbers illustrate just how acute the shortfall is. With 88 008 pupils currently without adequate secondary school places, an estimated 83 additional full-sized schools would need to be built to meet existing demand, based on a standard model of 30 classrooms per school, accommodating 35 students each.

Maile also cautioned that infrastructure risks in five districts, Ekurhuleni North, Ekurhuleni South, Johannesburg East, Tshwane East and Tshwane West, are severe enough that “not all pupils may be placed for the 2027 academic year”.

Which districts are hardest hit

The overcrowding crisis cuts across almost every corner of the province.

Of the 15 education districts, Johannesburg South and Tshwane West are the worst affected, with 68% of schools in each operating above capacity.

Tshwane South and Ekurhuleni South follow closely, at 56% and 58% respectively.

Johannesburg Central fares comparatively better, with 29% of its 204 schools oversubscribed, while Johannesburg North sits at 35%.

Sedibeng West and Gauteng West report overcrowding at 34% and 46% respectively, while Gauteng North has 54% of its institutions over capacity.

Maile described the district-level picture as “a sobering picture of just how significant the challenge of schools operating over capacity in Gauteng is,” adding that the data confirms the issue is “widespread and systemic rather than prevalent in just a handful of districts”.

Townships and urban growth are driving demand

Densely populated townships and inner-city areas are identified as the province’s highest-pressure zones.

Gauteng’s position as South Africa’s economic hub drives continuous in-migration, and residential development – particularly across the metros of Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni – has consistently outpaced the construction of new schools.

The province has committed to building 10 new schools per year, but Maile acknowledged that the delivery target has not been consistently met.

“Many projects are behind schedule,” he said, “increasing reliance on temporary classrooms as a short-term measure.”

He added that Gauteng “faces a deficit of at least 200 new schools to stabilise the system”.

The post-pandemic cost-of-living crisis has compounded the problem by disrupting infrastructure planning and delivery.

The current model, Maile said, “is not keeping up with the high demand and development rate experienced in the Gauteng Province”.

Budget pressures and the furniture backlog

Gauteng’s education budget has grown to more than R68 billion, but Maile said it “remains insufficient relative to demand and inequality across schools”.

A large and growing share of that allocation is absorbed by the educator wage bill, leaving limited room for learning materials, school maintenance and new infrastructure.

The 2026 school readiness audit revealed a significant furniture shortage, driven by both enrolment growth and damage to existing stock.

Primary schools are short 67 855 chairs and 25 990 double desks, while secondary schools face shortfalls of 111 333 chairs and 98 115 single desks.

Maile noted that while the department delivered available stock from its warehouses, “shortages remained and additional procurement was required”, with funding still insufficient to eliminate the backlog entirely.

He described a cycle that is difficult to break: “Frequent replacement needs and delayed deliveries continue to worsen the situation,” he said, with budgets for new schools, enrolment-driven demand, and replacement of stolen or damaged items all falling short of what is needed.

Infrastructure delivery a problem

Beyond the budget constraints, Gauteng’s infrastructure delivery system is itself in need of repair.

Maile said the current infrastructure delivery model “is not aligned to the Gauteng migration scenario” and “does not yield the required infrastructure”.

He listed a range of systemic failures driving delays and cost overruns: “poor contractor performance without consequences, inadequate planning, and fragmented, reactive maintenance.”

Vandalism of construction sites, interference from business forums and community groups, and the challenge of building on dolomitic land all add further complexity.

Municipalities have also been forced to pass bulk service connection costs on to the education sector, he said, which “exacerbates the service delivery challenges within communities in which the schools are located”.

The department has introduced the Project Readiness Matrix, a compliance tool designed to ensure that projects meet building regulations, quality standards, and budget requirements, as part of efforts to address these failures.

Interventions being rolled out

The Gauteng Department of Education has a medium-term infrastructure budget of R3.982 billion, of which R1.950 billion is earmarked for new schools and R1.860 billion for replacement schools.

This budget allows for approximately seven new schools to be built per year, or 23 over the full medium-term expenditure framework period.

To accelerate delivery, the department is working with the Development Bank of South Africa on 15 projects across the three metros and one in the West Rand.

Through its partnership with the Gauteng Infrastructure Financing Agency, an additional 18 greenfield school projects have been identified across all municipalities in the province under the Budget Facility for Infrastructure Schools Programme.

The department is also exploring a public-private partnership infrastructure model and investigating the purchase of former missionary schools that remain structurally sound and compliant with regulations.

Maile said the province is also exploring the reopening of previously decommissioned schools and has introduced a self-build programme that allows schools to manage the construction of additional classrooms themselves.

“Whilst not desirable,” he acknowledged, prefabricated temporary classrooms are being deployed to “alleviate the increasing pressure while awaiting the completion of a brick-and-mortar facility”.

Looking further ahead, the Gauteng Provincial Government has developed a 20-year infrastructure plan grounded in long-term population projections, municipal spatial plans, and land availability assessments.

Maile said the province is also preparing a dedicated plan for school infrastructure within inner-city regions and central business districts.

Government calls on private sector and communities to step up

Maile closed his statement with a direct appeal to both the private sector and ordinary residents.

He called on businesses to work alongside government, saying the effort “will bear fruit for all residents of Gauteng and build a stronger, sustainable economy that benefits all”.

He also urged parents and the public to take an active role in protecting school infrastructure, warning that vandalism and construction-site disruptions are undermining the very interventions meant to address the crisis.

“We must all work to ensure that the limited resources in education are utilised optimally, efficiently and effectively,” Maile said.