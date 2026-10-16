Gauteng releases 300 000 school placement offers for 2027

The GDE acknowledged that demand for places at certain schools exceeds their available capacity

Gauteng has released approximately 300 000 placement offers for Grade 1 and Grade 8 pupils for the 2027 academic year, but parents have been warned that not every child will secure a place at their preferred school amid mounting pressure on classroom capacity.

Gauteng education MEC Lebogang Maile confirmed that the placement process began at 4pm on Thursday, with 130 233 applicants having accepted their offers by the time of the announcement.

Parents have seven days to accept placement offers through the Gauteng Department of Education’s (GDE) online admissions system.

The department received 781 476 applications during the 2027 online admissions application period, which closed on 4 September.

These comprised 335 346 applications for Grade 1 and 446 130 for Grade 8, representing 346 556 individual pupils.

Of these pupils, 169 221 are prospective Grade 1 pupils and 177 335 are prospective Grade 8 pupils.

Not every pupil will get their first choice

The GDE acknowledged that demand for places at certain schools exceeds their available capacity, with more than 20 secondary schools receiving more 1 800 applications each for Grade 8.

Maile said the department would consider alternative schools where preferred institutions had reached their maximum capacity.

“Unfortunately, not every pupil will be placed at the school identified as their first choice,” the department said.

Placement decisions consider several factors, including proximity to the pupil’s home, whether siblings attend the school, the proximity of the pupil’s previous school where applicable, the parent’s work address and available space.

The department said it would endeavour to place pupils at schools closest to their parents’ residential or work addresses, depending on the placement options selected during the application process.

However, it acknowledged that Gauteng’s infrastructure backlog, rapid urbanisation and population growth continued to put pressure on the availability of classrooms.

“This has resulted in overcrowding at certain schools and a mismatch between the demand for placement and the availability of school infrastructure in particular communities,” the department said.

It said it was working to reduce the backlog through new school construction, the expansion of existing facilities and public-private partnerships.

Parents urged to accept offers within seven days

Parents will receive placement notifications via SMS to the cellphone numbers provided during the application process. They can also log in to the online admissions system at www.gdeadmissions.gov.za to check for offers.

Once an offer is received, parents must accept it within seven days.

They can either accept an offer as final, confirming the pupil’s placement at that school, or accept it provisionally while waiting for possible offers from other schools.

The department warned that accepting an offer as final secures the placement and cannot be reversed through the ordinary acceptance process.

Parents whose applications remain incomplete have also been warned of possible delays.

The department said some applicants had failed to upload essential supporting documents, including valid proof of residential or work addresses, identity documents and other documents needed to verify their applications.

“Applications that remain incomplete cannot be processed for placement offers in the same manner as applications that have satisfied all the requirements,” it said.

Affected parents have been encouraged to contact their relevant district offices to establish the status of their applications and receive guidance on completing the process.

Objections and appeals allowed under certain conditions

Parents dissatisfied with placement decisions can use the prescribed objections and appeals process.

However, the department clarified that parents may lodge an objection or appeal only when an applicant has been transferred for placement to a school to which the parent or guardian did not apply.

An objection or appeal does not guarantee placement at a preferred school, particularly if it has no available space.

Maile urged parents to follow the prescribed administrative procedures rather than disrupt operations at schools or district offices.

The department said placement offers would continue to be released as applications were processed and available school capacity confirmed.

It also appealed for patience as officials worked through the applications, acknowledging the anxiety parents face while waiting to confirm their children’s schooling arrangements for 2027.