Gauteng school infrastructure delays worsen overcrowding

The DA also raised concerns about declining school capacity, revealing that 41 schools have been closed over the past decade

Mounting delays in the delivery of school infrastructure in Gauteng are worsening overcrowding, disrupting teaching and learning, and exposing pupils to unsafe conditions.

A recent presentation on the Energy Performance Certificate for the Johannesburg region painted a picture of strained capacity, with mobile classrooms, stalled construction projects, and infrastructure backlogs continuing to define the schooling environment.

Overcrowding and reliance on mobile classrooms

The presentation highlights overcrowding as a persistent challenge, with districts identifying a “serious challenge” in accommodating growing pupil numbers, particularly in densely populated areas such as Ivory Park and Alexandra.

It added that authorities have compiled “a priority list on additional classrooms to the existing overcrowded schools and the priority list of new schools to areas where there is overcrowding.”

To cope with rising pupil numbers, the department has increasingly turned to temporary solutions.

“Mobile schools have been prioritised by the District Office for replacement with brick and mortar structures,” the report states, but acknowledges that many remain in use.

At least 107 schools across Gauteng are currently using mobile classrooms, underlining the scale of the infrastructure gap.

Construction delays

Major infrastructure projects meant to ease pressure on schools have also been delayed or disrupted.

At Inkululeko Yesizwe Primary School, “the contractor was terminated due to under performance… failing to demonstrate competence in terms of resourcing the project (financial, human and machinery)”.

The project stalled at just 35% completion, and “the matter is currently under adjudication (No definite timelines on concluding the matter)”.

Similarly, the Nancefield Primary School project has faced repeated setbacks.

“The construction completion was never achieved – termination,” the report notes, listing multiple causes for delays, including “prolonged procurement processes”, “community disruptions”, and “cash flow issues encountered by the previous contractor”.

Even where construction is underway, timelines stretch years into the future. Lufhereng Secondary School is expected to be completed in February 2027.

Former Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane previously confirmed in replies to the legislature that infrastructure delivery has lagged behind demand.

According to Chiloane, only 12 brick-and-mortar schools were built over the past five years, while 26 satellite schools were established using mobile classrooms, reinforcing the department’s reliance on temporary solutions.

“The department continues to experience a significant shortage of learner spaces across the province, requiring the establishment of approximately 200 additional schools,” he replied.

DA slams slow delivery

The DA has criticised the provincial government for failing to accelerate infrastructure delivery, arguing that delays are worsening overcrowding and compromising safety.

DA Shadow MEC for Education Sergio Isa Dos Santos said the slow pace of building new schools reflects systemic failures.

“These mobile classrooms have become a permanent substitute for real infrastructure, exposing the depth of the crisis,” he said.

The DA also raised concerns about declining school capacity, revealing that 41 schools have been closed over the past decade, even as pupil numbers continue to rise.

“These revelations were confirmed over the past weekend by the newly appointed MEC for Education, Lebogang Maile, who stated that some classrooms in Gauteng accommodate up to 70 learners per teacher,” Dos Santos said.

At the same time, the slow pace of removing asbestos structures remains a major health concern.