Gauteng schools urged to settle electricity and water bills

Gauteng Education confirms June payments were made and schools must now ensure their water and electricity bills are up to date.

The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) says no school will face water or power cuts if school governing bodies (SGBs) pay municipal bills with the funds they were allocated in June.

The department confirmed on Thursday that June payments were made to all schools for payment of their respective municipal billing accounts.

This comes after the financial situation at the schools was shared in a written response to an issue raised by the DA shadow MEC for education, Sergio dos Santos.

Over 500 schools disconnected in 2025

A detailed list provided by Education MEC Matome Chiloane’s office showed that 536 schools endured some sort of billing-related disconnection in 2025.

Of those, 293 were for a period of at least 30 days, while another 250 experienced disconnections lasting between seven and 18 days.

Four of the schools had their water disconnected for periods between 10 and 27 days, with the remaining schools having had their electricity disconnected.

There were 16 schools that had their water, electricity, waste and sewerage services disconnected simultaneously.

Schools with the highest bills include Fleurhof Primary with an overdue amount of R3.8 million, R1.6 million owed by Soshanguve South Primary, and R1.9 million owed by Fusion Secondary in Lotus Gardens.

The GDE further reiterated that once the funds have been transferred, it is the responsibility of the schools and their SGBs to make sure that their municipal accounts are settled and paid on time to avoid water and electricity cuts.

Schools are responsible for their own money – GDE

The department emphasised that schools, specifically those granted Section 21 functions, are tasked with handling their own money, in line with legislation.

These schools are responsible for a range of functions, including the payment of municipal services such as electricity and water.

“No public school in Gauteng is currently, or will ever be, disconnected from water and electricity services now and in the near future,” said Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane.

“Schools must work hand in hand with the GDE to continue achieving this by ensuring their municipal accounts are up to date at all times and that they comply with all necessary procedures.”

GDE said that in addition to allocating funds, it provides oversight and support to these schools, having previously settled outstanding accounts on behalf of schools in April 2025.

The department also said that it trains SGBs and schools in financial management to emphasise the importance of complying with all relevant financial procedures.

Parents and communities urged to support SGBs

The GDE said that it continues to collaborate with school leadership structures to ensure sound financial governance and uninterrupted access to basic services.

“We call on parents, communities, and stakeholders to support schools and their school governing bodies in executing their duties not just responsibly but to the benefit of all learners, educators, and school-based staff,” said Chiloane.

