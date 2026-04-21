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GDE confirms plans to fix unsafe Dulcie September School conditions

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By Oratile Mashilo

Journalist

3 minute read

21 April 2026

03:08 pm

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The department had initiated plans to replace temporary structures with permanent buildings.

GDE confirms plans to fix Dulcie September School conditions

Dulcie September School. Picture: Supplied

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Amid mounting concerns over alleged sewage exposure, unsafe classrooms, and overcrowding at Dulcie September School in Rabie Ridge, Midrand, the Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) says it has stepped in with plans to address the crisis.

Inspections conducted, plans underway

Speaking to The Citizen, GDE spokesperson Onwabile Lubhelwana, speaking on behalf of Education MEC Lebogang Maile, confirmed that officials had been sent to assess the situation.

“The GDE is aware of the situation at Dulcie September School. Consequently, officials were dispatched to conduct inspections, audits, and to assess the situation, forming the basis for the current replacement and improvement plans,” said Lubhelwana.

He added that the department had initiated plans to replace temporary structures with permanent buildings.

“Accordingly, the department has initiated plans to replace the existing temporary structures with brick-and-mortar facilities,” he said.

Lubhelwana said the proposed upgrades aim to meet required standards.

“These new developments are designed to ensure that learners are provided with modern, state-of-the-art accommodation, fully compliant with minimum norms and standards.”

Delays blamed on budget constraints

The department also confirmed that a contractor has submitted site development plans to the City of Johannesburg for approval, which is a key step before construction can begin.

As part of early preparations, existing mobile classrooms were moved, but some were found to be unsafe.

“However, it was discovered that some of the mobiles were structurally unsound and required replacement. Consequently, the department is currently finalising the procurement of suitable replacement mobile facilities whilst construction is underway,” Lubhelwana said.

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The GDE acknowledged that it had committed to delivering seven mobile classrooms and six toilets within seven days earlier this year but failed to meet the deadline.

“Although we committed to delivering 7 mobile classrooms and 6 toilets within 7 days, the said process was unfortunately delayed due to budget depletion,” he said.

He added that procurement is now being finalised and installation will follow soon.

Overcrowding under review

On enrolment and overcrowding, the department said figures are being assessed.

“With regards to enrolment and capacity, the numbers are under review to ensure that overcrowding is addressed both on temporary and permanent facilities,” Lubhelwana said.

The GDE maintained that it is working to restore safe learning conditions.

“GDE remains committed to providing a safe and conducive learning environment for all learners at the said school, and we will continue to keep the community updated accordingly,” he said.

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Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) infrastructure school service delivery

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