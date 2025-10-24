GDE launches probe after stabbing and bullying incidents at schools

Following a stabbing and viral bullying videos, the GDE launches investigations and promises safer, violence-free schools across the province.

Following a stabbing and viral bullying videos in Boksburg and Pretoria schools this week, the Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) has launched investigations and pledged to strengthen safety at schools.

The GDE expressed outrage over recent violent incidents at three schools, promising justice, counselling and zero tolerance for bullying.

The department expressed deep concern over a stabbing incident that occurred on Thursday at Boksburg High School in Ekurhuleni.

Group of boys stabbed Grade 9 pupil

Allegedly, a group of boys leapt over the school fence and entered the school premises. The boys then reportedly stabbed a Grade 9 male pupil.

“According to information received, approximately eight boys were involved in the attack,” GDE spokesperson Steve Mabona said.

“They have since been arrested and are currently detained at Boksburg Police Station.”

ALSO READ: North West man loses appeal challenging life sentence after stabbing uncle to death

The injured pupil is receiving medical treatment.

GDE has dispatched its psychosocial support unit to the school to provide trauma counselling and support to the victim, classmates and teachers.

Mabona said the department is working closely with the police to ensure justice and to strengthen safety measures at the school.

Zero-tolerance stance to school stabbings

Education MEC Matome Chiloane condemned the incident.

“We are deeply saddened by this violent act and wish the injured learner a full recovery. We urge communities to play an active role in preventing such incidents and ensuring our schools remain safe spaces for teaching and learning,” Chiloane said.

The MEC also said he was grateful to law enforcement agencies for their swift action against this crime.

ALSO READ: Five taken in for questioning after Grade 12 pupil stabbed to death in Eastern Cape

Another Boksburg school also reported a bullying incident this week. This comes amid public outrage over an incident at Milnerton High School in Cape Town.

The department received a report of a recent bullying incident that occurred on Wednesday, 22 October, at Oos-Rand Commerce & Entrepreneurship School of Specialisation in Reiger Park, Boksburg.

Viral bullying video at Boksburg school

Similar to the Milnerton case, the bullying was caught on video and has since gone viral on social media. The video depicts a group of girl pupils physically assaulting another girl pupil on school premises.

“The department condemns this behaviour in the strongest terms. The implicated learners have been identified, and disciplinary processes are currently underway in accordance with the school’s code of conduct,” Mabona said.

The GDE reiterated that such behaviour has no place in schools.

Chiloane expressed his disappointment, stating: “Such incidents are deeply regrettable and undermine the values of respect, dignity, and care that we strive to instil in our learners.”

ALSO READ: Milnerton High School pupils in bullying case granted bail, will write exams separately

“We will ensure that disciplinary processes are carried out swiftly and that support is extended to all affected learners.”

The department also raised concern over another video circulating on social media that shows a boy pupil physically assaulting and verbally abusing a girl pupil at Christian Progressive College in Pretoria on Monday, 20 October 2025.

The department has opened an investigation into the circumstances surrounding this violent incident, which it strongly condemns.

Disciplinary proceedings against boy

As a result, the victim and all impacted pupils will receive psychosocial support.

The school management will institute disciplinary proceedings against the implicated boy.

ALSO READ: Siv Ngesi questions public reaction to Milnerton High School bullying incident

“It is completely unacceptable that a learner would be subjected to such physical and verbal abuse at school. Necessary action will be taken,” he said.

“Schools must be safe spaces where all learners are protected from any form of violence or intimidation.”

Milnerton High School incident

School violence and bullying has been a topical issue this week after the Milnerton incident.

A disturbing video circulating on social media shows a group of schoolboys in uniform taking turns hitting a 16-year-old pupil. They used various objects, including a belt and a hockey stick. The assault happened in what appears to be a locker room on school premises.

The eight pupils implicated in the incident appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

The court granted the pupils bail, and they will write their exams separately from their classmates.

NOW READ: Tensions flare as parents protest culture of violence at Milnerton High School