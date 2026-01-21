GDE warns parents of illegal, unregistered schools

According to the GDE, attending a illegal school has severe consequences for pupils and that reports issued by these schools are invalid.

The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) has issued a warning to parents and guardians to be vigilant against unregistered and illegally operating schools, which it says pose a serious threat to children’s academic futures.

The department said there has been a noticeable increase in such schools, particularly at the start of the new school calendar, when parents are scrambling to secure placements for their children.

Pupils left outside formal education system

According to the GDE, attending a non-registered school has severe consequences for pupils, as these institutions operate outside the formal education framework.

“Attending a non-registered school negatively impacts pupils, as these schools are also not captured in the Education Management Information System (EMIS) system, leaving pupils unfunded and outside the formal education framework,” the department said.

The GDE warned that reports issued by illegal schools are invalid and cannot be transferred to registered schools, making it difficult for pupils to continue their education.

“There is no quality assurance over teacher qualifications or learning standards,” the department added, noting that this often results in pupils experiencing learning deficits and falling behind their peers academically.”

The department urged parents to prioritise enrolling their children in legally registered schools, warning that failure to do so could have long-term consequences.

“Protect your children’s future by choosing legal, registered schools,” the GDE said.

Parents who are unsure about the legal status of a school have been encouraged to verify its registration.

The department said inquiries can be made through its Contact Centre on 0800 000 789 or via the GDE WhatsApp Query Line on 060 891 0361.

Rise of bogus institutions under scrutiny

Meanwhile, KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Education Sipho Hlomuka has also warned parents and pupils to be on guard against bogus and fly-by-night education institutions operating illegally in that province.

Hlomuka last week said unregistered institutions often exploit vulnerable families by making false promises.

“These unregistered institutions often make false promises of guaranteed results, quick qualifications and unauthorised certificates,” he said.

He cautioned that such institutions are not accredited by the KwaZulu-Natal department of education and that their programmes are not recognised.

Call for verification and reporting

Hlomuka urged parents and pupils to verify the registration and accreditation status of any education or training institution before enrolling.

“Verification can be done through the department’s District Offices examination sections or by contacting relevant departmental officials for guidance,” he said.

He added that the department would take firm action against illegal operators.

“The department will not hesitate to act against individuals or institutions that prey on our communities by offering illegal and unrecognised education services. We encourage the public to report any suspicious institutions to the nearest education office.”

The KwaZulu-Natal department of education said it remains committed to protecting pupils and ensuring access to credible, quality and legally recognised education.

