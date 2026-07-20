Gwarube calls for long-term investment in South Africa’s schools

Gwarube said collaborations between the public and private sectors should strengthen education

Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube has urged businesses and civil society to invest in long-term education initiatives, saying Mandela Day should create lasting benefits for schools rather than being limited to a symbolic 67 minutes of service.

Gwarube made the call on Saturday while visiting Giyani Primary School in Soweto, where she inspected a new classroom block under construction as part of Mandela Day.

The classroom block was donated by Absa, while Ride4Hope facilitated the project through its corporate fundraising initiative. Aspen also contributed towards hosting the Mandela Day event.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Gwarube said partnerships between government, the private sector and communities are essential to improving learning environments for South African children.

“Mandela Day should leave more than a memory; it should leave communities stronger. These classrooms will provide additional space for teaching and learning and demonstrate what becomes possible when government, business and communities act around a shared purpose,” she said.

Call for sustainable partnerships

Gwarube said collaborations between the public and private sectors should strengthen education by responding to the real needs of schools.

“Partnerships of this kind must complement public investment and respond to the real needs of schools. Every child deserves a safe and appropriate learning environment in which strong foundations can be built,” she said.

The minister also encouraged more businesses and civil society organisations to support transparent and sustainable education projects that address challenges facing schools and communities.

Looking beyond 67 minutes

Gwarube said the success of Mandela Day should be measured by the lasting impact of projects rather than the time spent volunteering.

“The true measure of Mandela Day is not only what we do for 67 minutes, but what remains because we acted. Every classroom built, every teacher supported, and every learner given a better opportunity brings us closer to Strong Foundations for Strong Futures,” she said.

Gwarube said sustained investment in education remains critical to unlocking every child’s potential and ensuring South Africa’s future.

She added that lasting collaboration between government, business and communities is needed to create safe, appropriate learning environments where students can build strong educational foundations.