Here are the areas in Gauteng with the remaining unplaced Grade 1 and Grade 8 pupils

Gauteng opened its late application period on 17 December 2025 and will close it on 30 January 2026.

There are 4 858 pupils who remain unplaced in the 2026 online admissions process for grades 1 and 8.

Of these, 1 381 are Grade 1 pupils, while 3 477 are Grade 8 pupils.

The Gauteng Department of Education received a total of 358 574 complete applications for the 2026 academic year, comprising 175 792 grade 1 and 182 782 grade 8 applicants.

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane says the department continues to release placement and transfer offers daily to ensure that all remaining pupils are placed as efficiently and fairly as possible.

Data by district indicate that the majority of the remaining unplaced pupils are concentrated in urban and metropolitan districts, where sustained population growth and infrastructure constraints continue to strain available school capacity, the department said on Tuesday.

Where are the unplaced pupils?

Ekurhuleni remains the highest-pressure district, with a combined total of 3 169 unplaced pupils, with pressure particularly at the Grade 8 level in Ekurhuleni North.

Only two Johannesburg districts account for a significant number of remaining unplaced pupils: Johannesburg North with three Grade 8 pupils, Johannesburg East with 1 173 and Johannesburg South with 352.

“Placement pressure remains highest in Johannesburg East, largely driven by demand for secondary school placements,” said the department.

ALSO READ: Thousands of children may start Grade 1 hungry

Tshwane has 14 unplaced pupils, and Sedibeng East has 70.

“The department has prioritised Ekurhuleni and Johannesburg as high-pressure districts, with intensified district-based placement, continued release of placement and transfer offers, and strategic utilisation of available capacity across neighbouring schools.”

Late applications

Gauteng opened its late applications period on 17 December 2025 and will close on 30 January 2026.

The department has received 11 183 late applications, comprising 5 701 Grade 1 pupils and 5 482 Grade 8 pupils.

“All late applications processed during this period result in final placements at the school selected by parents or guardians, subject to available capacity. Parents are advised to visit the selected school from 14 January 2026 to submit all required documentation.”

During the set late application period, only schools with available space will appear on the system. Applicants may select only one school; once selected, the pupil will be placed for the 2026 academic year. Placements made during this period cannot be declined, and no objections or appeals will be permitted thereafter.

The department received 6 736 placement appeals as part of the 2026 online admissions process, and only 637 objections await adjudication.

“The appeals adjudication process is at an advanced stage, with outcomes communicated directly to parents and guardians as finalisation progresses.”

Appeal outcomes are final.

NOW READ: Getting ready for Grade 1: What every parent should know