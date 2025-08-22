Here are the most popular Gauteng schools that parents are scrambling to get into

The education MEC highlighted that several primary schools had been oversubscribed, with demand far outstripping available space.

With just a week before Gauteng’s online admissions for 2026 close, education MEC Matome Chiloane has revealed the schools that have drawn the highest number of applications, underscoring the pressure on the province’s top institutions.

More than 738 000 applications

Chiloane confirmed that by Thursday, 21 August, the Gauteng department of education (GDE) had recorded 738 445 Grade 1 and Grade 8 applications through its online system. Grade 1 saw 315 865 applications, while 422 580 were for Grade 8.

“Parents are urged to apply online without delay, or face disappointment,” Chiloane said, reminding them that applications close at midnight on 29 August 2025.

Top primary schools

The MEC said several primary schools had been oversubscribed, with demand far outstripping available space.

Laerskool Akasia in Tshwane West topped the list with 1 304 applications against a capacity of just 250.

Other high-pressure schools included Palmridge Primary in Ekurhuleni (1 172 applications, capacity 200), Alston Primary in Ekurhuleni (1 158 applications, capacity 130) and Stoneridge Primary, also in Ekurhuleni (1 136 applications, capacity 250).

In Johannesburg East, Sandtonview Combined School received 850 applications for 270 places, while Kaalfontein Primary recorded 828 applications against a 300 pupil capacity.

High schools under strain

High schools saw even greater pressure. Hoërskool Langenhoven in Tshwane West received the most applications overall, with 3 122 for just 310 spaces.

Alberton High School in Ekurhuleni followed with 2 590 applications for 200 spaces.

Other popular schools included Parktown Boys’ High in Johannesburg (2 283 applications, capacity 180), Boksburg High in Ekurhuleni (2 168 applications, capacity 300) and Hoërskool Akasia (2 150 applications, capacity 230).

Capacity challenges

Chiloane acknowledged that oversubscription remains a persistent challenge.

“Approximately 277 of 1 408 primary schools and 221 of 674 secondary schools received more applicants than they can accommodate,” he said.

The department has introduced several measures to deal with demand, including the construction of new schools and the provision of 786 mobile classrooms across 223 schools.

Nineteen new or satellite schools had also been established in 2024 and 2025.

Placement and documentation

The MEC warned that incomplete applications risk being excluded from placement offers.

To date, 97 719 applications remain incomplete, largely due to missing documents such as proof of address. Parents have until 9 September 2025 to finalise documentation.

The placement process begins on 16 October 2025, with offers sent via SMS. “Parents with complete applications are advised to patiently await placement offers,” Chiloane said.

