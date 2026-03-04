Education

Here is when school closes, ending the first term

By Oratile Mashilo

4 March 2026

Public school students across South Africa will have a week's rest before the second term begins in April.

Here is when school closes

Picture: iStock

The long wait for a school break for pupils is nearly here, with the first term of the year set to end on Friday, 27 March 2026.

According to the department of basic education (DBE) school calendar, the second term will commence on Wednesday, 8 April 2026.

One week break

Public school students across all provinces will have a week to rest before heading into the term filled with a ton of exams.

This period allows pupils to recharge ahead of another academic stretch which will run until 26 June 2026.

During the school holiday week most South Africans will celebrate Easter, with Good Friday celebrated on 3 April, Easter Sunday on 5 April and Family Day on Monday, 6 April 2026.

Pupils will get another break two weeks after school opens, getting a long weekend from Friday, 24 April 2026 and will return on Tuesday, 28 April 2026. They will attend school for three days, receiving another break on Friday, 1 May 2026 as it is a public holiday.

2026 school calendar

Here’s the 2026 school calendar to help parents plan ahead.

FIRST TERM:

  • Schools start: 14 January 2026;
  • Schools close: 27 March 2026;
  • School holidays: 28 March to 7 April 2026.

SECOND TERM:

  • Schools start: 8 April 2026;
  • Schools close: 26 June 2026;
  • Public holidays: Freedom Day (27 April 2026), Workers’ Day (1 May 2026), Youth Day (16 June 2026);
  • Special school holidays: 15 June 2026
  • School holidays: 27 June to 20 July 2026.

THIRD TERM:

  • School start: 21 July 2026;
  • School closes: 23 September 2026;
  • Public holidays: National Women’s Day (9 and 10 August 2026),
  • School holidays: 24 September to 05 October 2026.

FOURTH TERM:

  • School start: 06 October 2026;
  • School closes: 09 December 2026;
  • Public holidays: Day of Reconciliation (16 December 2026), Christmas Day (25 December 2026), Day of Goodwill (26 December 2026).

