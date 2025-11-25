Here’s how many schools in your province now offer mother-tongue based education

Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube wished all Grade 4 pupils well as they sit for the assessments, encouraging them “to do their best”.

The Department of Basic Education (DBE) has confirmed that 11 948 schools across South Africa are now offering Mother Tongue-based Bilingual Education (MTbBE), marking a major shift towards strengthening learning through home-language instruction.

This comes as Grade 4 pupils began writing the first MTbBE Natural Science and Technology assessment on Monday, with Mathematics scheduled for Tuesday.

A milestone for foundational learning

Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube described the start of the assessments as “historic”, saying they signal a decisive move towards improving comprehension, literacy and numeracy in the early grades.

“Mother-tongue instruction is one of the most powerful tools available to improve learning outcomes,” she said.

“When learners understand the language of teaching and learning, they engage more confidently, grasp concepts more deeply, and progress more successfully through the system.”

MTbBE allows pupils to be taught and assessed in their home language alongside English.

According to the DBE, the approach is central to reversing learning losses, improving reading and mathematics performance, and ensuring that every child learns in a language they fully understand.

National rollout reaches nearly 12 000 schools

The DBE said the 11 948 schools implementing MTbBE “reflect the rich linguistic diversity of South Africa” and demonstrate a national commitment to using language as a tool for educational success.

The provincial breakdown is as follows:

Eastern Cape: 3 860 schools offering Afrikaans, isiXhosa and Sesotho

KwaZulu-Natal: 3 558 schools offering Afrikaans, isiXhosa, isiZulu and Sesotho

Limpopo: 2 229 schools offering isiNdebele, Tshivenda, isiZulu, Sepedi, Setswana and Xitsonga

Mpumalanga: 768 schools offering Afrikaans, isiNdebele, isiXhosa, isiZulu, Sepedi, Sesotho, Setswana, Siswati and Xitsonga

North West: 950 schools offering Afrikaans, isiXhosa, Sesotho and Setswana

Free State: 204 schools offering Afrikaans, isiXhosa, isiZulu, Sepedi, Sesotho, Xitsonga and Setswana

Northern Cape: 172 schools offering Afrikaans, isiXhosa, Sesotho and Setswana

Western Cape: 187 schools offering Afrikaans, isiXhosa and Sesotho

Gauteng: 20 schools offering all 11 official languages

Restoring dignity and confidence in classrooms

Gwarube thanked teachers, school managers, parents and provincial departments for their work in rolling out the programme.

“This work is part of our broader commitment to ensuring that every child is supported to read for meaning and to excel in mathematics and science,” she said.

“MTbBE is intended to strengthen the bridge between home and school, and today’s assessments demonstrate the progress we are making in restoring dignity and confidence in our classrooms.”

The department said it will continue expanding MTbBE, improving teacher training, and producing high-quality learning and assessment materials in all official languages.

The minister wished all Grade 4 pupils well as they sit for the assessments, encouraging them “to do their best”.

