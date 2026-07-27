Here’s what you need to know about the GDE 2027 online admissions

Maile urged parents to prepare early, submit authentic supporting documents and complete every step of the online application process

Parents and guardians planning to enrol children in Grade 1 and Grade 8 at Gauteng public schools next year have just over a month to submit applications when the Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) opens its 2027 online admissions process next week.

Gauteng MEC for Education, Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation Lebogang Maile announced on Monday that applications for the 2027 academic year will open at 8am on Wednesday, 5 August 2026, and close at midnight on Friday, 4 September 2026.

Maile urged parents to prepare early, submit authentic supporting documents and complete every step of the online application process to avoid delays or disqualification.

“We encourage every parent and legal guardian to apply as early as possible, submit authentic supporting documents, follow every step of the application process carefully and make full use of the department’s official support services whenever assistance is required,” said Maile.

2027 online admissions application period

The GDE said all applications for Grade 1 and Grade 8 admissions must be submitted exclusively through the Gauteng Online Admissions System during the application period.

Parents must create new login credentials, as previous usernames and passwords will no longer be valid. The department also warned that no new applications will be accepted after the closing date.

The department said successful admissions begin with preparation, urging parents to familiarise themselves with the process, gather the required documents, verify their personal information and identify suitable schools before applying.

Every applicant must complete the department’s compulsory five-step process by:

Registering the parent or legal guardian.

Registering the pupil’s residential address.

Capturing the student’s personal details.

Applying to a minimum of three and a maximum of five public schools.

Uploading or submitting all required supporting documents within seven school days after completing the online application.

The GDE stressed that registration alone does not constitute a valid application.

“An application will only be regarded as complete once every compulsory step has been successfully concluded,” Maile said.

The department also encouraged parents to apply to between three and five schools, particularly those within the learner’s feeder zone, to improve placement opportunities if preferred schools reach capacity.

Supporting documents are critical

The department identified supporting documents as one of the most important parts of the admissions process.

Parents must ensure all documents are authentic, certified where required and consistent with the information captured on the online admissions system.

Required documents include identification documents, proof of residence, proof of work address where applicable, Grade 7 reports for Grade 8 applicants and immunisation records for Grade 1 applicants.

All supporting documents must be uploaded to the system or submitted directly to each selected school within seven school days after the online application has been completed.

“Parents are therefore urged to ensure that their proof of residence accurately corresponds with the information captured on the system,” Maile said.

The department said it will continue to conduct rigorous verification processes, including home visits where necessary, to protect the integrity of pupil admissions and ensure fairness.

It warned that fraudulent applications could have serious consequences.

“The submission of fraudulent proof of residence, falsified identity documents or any other dishonest information undermines equitable access to education, distorts government planning and may result in disqualification of the application, criminal investigation and other legal consequences,” said Maile.

Department warns against admissions scams

The GDE also cautioned parents against individuals or businesses claiming they can secure school placements for a fee.

“No public school place in Gauteng is for sale. The Gauteng Department of Education does not charge any fee for assisting parents with online admissions, and every official support service remains completely free,” Maile said.

The department urged parents to report allegations of corruption, bribery, or admissions fraud through the appropriate channels.

To support applicants, the GDE has established 48 decentralised walk-in centres, including all 15 district offices, the department’s head office and every public school across Gauteng.

Parents were also advised to register one reliable cellphone number, as every stage of the admissions process, including application confirmation, document verification, reminders and placement offers, will be communicated through SMS notifications.

The department encouraged parents not to change their cellphone numbers during the admissions cycle unless absolutely necessary.

Online admissions continue to improve planning

According to the GDE, the online admissions system has transformed learner placement since its introduction in 2015 by replacing the manual process that forced parents to queue outside schools for days.

The system placed about 400 000 Grade 1 and Grade 8 pupils during the 2025 admissions cycle.

The department said Gauteng’s public education system now serves more than 2.4 million pupils across 2 111 public ordinary schools, including 1 417 primary schools and 694 secondary schools.

Pupil enrolment increased by more than 23 000 students between 2025 and 2026, placing growing pressure on education infrastructure and public resources.

Maile said every application contributes to government planning for teacher provisioning, classroom allocation, scholar transport, school nutrition, learning support materials, furniture, infrastructure development and budget allocations.

“Together, through honesty, partnership and responsible participation, we will continue strengthening public confidence in our education system while ensuring that every learner is afforded the opportunity to learn, grow and realise their full potential,” he said.