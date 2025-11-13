Education

Here’s when Nsfas applications close

By Oratile Mashilo

13 November 2025

With only a few days left before the closing date, Nsfas has issued a final reminder for all qualifying students to act fast.

Nsfas applications close

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) has confirmed that funding applications for the 2026 academic year will officially close this weekend.

The clock is ticking for thousands of matriculants and tertiary students who still hope to secure financial support for their studies next year.

According to Nsfas, applications opened on 17 September 2025 and will close at midnight on 15 November 2025.

The scheme has urged prospective students to submit their applications as soon as possible to avoid last-minute technical issues.

“Late applications will not be accepted,” it added.

Who can apply

The scheme provides funding to South African citizens studying or intending to study at public universities or TVET colleges who meet the financial eligibility criteria.

The bursary covers tuition and registration fees, as well as allowances for accommodation, transport, and learning materials.

How to apply

To apply, students must:

  • Visit the Nsfas website
  • Create a myNsfas account,
  • Complete the online form, and
  • Upload the required supporting documents.

Nsfas describes the process on its website as straightforward and user-friendly, guiding applicants through each step.

Last chance to apply

With only a few days left before the closing date, Nsfas has issued a final reminder for all qualifying students to act fast.

“Funding applications for the 2026 academic year are currently open and will close soon. If you haven’t applied, visit the website now to apply,” the scheme said.

Students who fail to apply by 15 November 2025 will not be considered for funding in the 2026 academic year.

