Here’s when Nsfas inspections of poor student residences will start

Nsfas will then begin monitoring and evaluation compliance inspections at the residences from next week.

National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) inspections of alleged poor-quality and non-compliant student residences at the University of Fort Hare will begin next week following an oversight visit by Higher Education and Training Deputy Minister Yusuf Cassim.

The inspections form part of an action plan agreed to by the university, student leaders, the department, and Nsfas after students raised concerns about residence conditions, safety, and delays in student funding.

Cassim visited the university’s East London Campus on Monday after students raised several concerns through the Deputy Minister’s Helpdesk.

Nsfas to inspect residences

During the visit, Cassim met with university management, led by Acting Vice-Chancellor and Principal Professor Mzukisi Njotini, the Student Representative Council (SRC), student leaders, and other stakeholders.

The delegation then inspected two East London residences identified by the SRC.

The Ministry of Higher Education and Training said one of the residences was Nsfas-accredited but was in a “horrific condition”, with no proper showers, study, or laundry rooms.

The second residence was leased by the university and also had concerning conditions.

Under the agreed action plan, accommodation officers from the SRC in East London and Alice will provide lists of residences and the specific problems reported at each.

Nsfas will then begin monitoring and evaluation compliance inspections at the residences from next week.

Cassim’s office will receive progress reports, including information on what consequences will be taken against those responsible for accrediting residences that fail to meet the required standards.

“Students cannot study properly in residences with sewage problems, no hot water, and no proper place to cook or study,” Cassim said.

Funding delays also raised

The oversight visit also highlighted concerns about student funding, including prolonged Gap investigations and problems affecting students enrolled in extended programmes.

University financial aid officials will work with Nsfas to update qualification codes for extended programmes so funding assessments reflect the correct programmes.

The change is intended to address cases where students had their funding discontinued because of an incorrect calculation of the N+ rule.

The university and Nsfas will also hold a virtual meeting to address delays involving the Funza Lushaka Bursary Programme allowances, the Extended programme and other outstanding bursary matters.

Cassim’s office will separately follow up on an outstanding Wholesale and Retail SETA bursary complaint.

Unpaid residences to be tracked

The university’s chief financial officer will provide a list of unpaid residences, the number of affected students, and individual student case lists for tracking, with Nsfas involved in the process.

The institution has committed to expediting payments to the affected residences and providing updates to the Deputy Minister.

Cassim said the next step was to ensure that the agreed actions translated into progress for students.

“I thank the University, the SRC and Nsfas for engaging constructively. What matters now is the inspections, lists, meetings, dates and actions that we have agreed on,” he said.

“My office will track these actions, and I will return to Alice to see the residences at that campus for myself.”