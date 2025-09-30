Here’s when school holidays start and how to keep kids entertained

Holidays might bring the familiar cries of ‘I’m bored’ from kids, but experts say the downtime is also a great chance to teach some meaningful lessons.

As the third school term comes to a close, parents and pupils across South Africa are preparing for a well-deserved break.

According to the Department of Basic Education’s (DBE) school calendar, Term 3 officially ends on Friday, 3 October.

Pupils will then enjoy a short break before returning on Monday, 13 October, for the final stretch of the academic year, when Term 4 begins.

This 10-day break is the last school holiday before the end-of-year examinations, giving pupils a chance to recharge while parents plan activities to keep them engaged.

Keeping children busy during the break

While holidays often bring cries of “I’m bored” from restless pupils, experts say the break also provides an opportunity to teach meaningful lessons.

Deb Zelezniak, CEO of the Santa Shoebox Project, encouraged families to consider giving-focused activities.

“The beautiful thing about teaching kids to give back is that they accidentally become better humans in the process,” she said.

“They’re learning that happiness isn’t just about getting stuff, it’s about the warm, fuzzy feeling that comes from knowing you made someone else’s day a little brighter.”

Five holiday activities with purpose

The Santa Shoebox Project has suggested practical and fun ways for families to combine playtime with empathy during the short holiday:

Screen time with soul: Use online resources to explore toy drives and children’s charities together.

Choose a child like them: Encourage your child to pick a recipient of the same age and gender to build empathy.

Pay it forward: Turn shopping into a budgeting lesson by letting your child buy items for charity.

Write from the heart: Guide them in writing a handwritten note or holiday wish to go with their gift.

Creativity for a cause: Transform arts and crafts into charitable contributions while developing fine motor skills.

With schools reopening on 13 October, pupils will enter the final and most demanding part of the academic year.

