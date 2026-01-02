Here’s when schools open for 2026

All provinces will now start and end the school year at the same time.

The countdown to the 2026 school year has officially begun, with parents across South Africa already bracing for uniforms, stationery lists, and early-morning alarms.

The Department of Basic Education (DBE) has confirmed that public schools will reopen on 14 January 2026, setting the clock ticking for families to prepare pupils for a smooth return to classrooms.

A new-look calendar for 2026

Late last year, the department gazetted several changes to the national policy for determining school calendars, which will come into effect this year.

Among the biggest shifts is the scrapping of staggered calendars, meaning all provinces will now start and end the school year at the same time.

The proposed policy states that “schools must open in the third week of January”, ending the long-standing system that saw inland provinces start a week earlier than coastal ones.

2026 school calendar

Here’s the proposed 2026 school calendar to help parents stay ahead.

FIRST TERM:

Schools start: 14 January 2026;

Schools close: 27 March 2026;

School holidays: 28 March to 7 April 2026.

SECOND TERM:

Schools start: 8 April 2026;

Schools close: 26 June 2026;

Public holidays: Freedom Day (27 April 2026), Workers’ Day (1 May 2026), Youth Day (16 June 2026);

Special school holidays: 15 June 2026

School holidays: 27 June to 20 July 2026.

THIRD TERM:

School start: 21 July 2026;

School closes: 23 September 2026;

Public holidays: National Women’s Day (9 and 10 August 2026),

School holidays: 24 September to 05 October 2026.

FOURTH TERM:

School start: 06 October 2026;

School closes: 09 December 2026;

Public holidays: Day of Reconciliation (16 December 2026), Christmas Day (25 December 2026), Day of Goodwill (26 December 2026).

Preparing for the return to school

With the back-to-school rush fast approaching, education specialists warn that leaving preparations to the final days of the holiday could make the transition harder for children.

Inspired Education South Africa’s education and ethos liaison, Lionel Botha, said December should have been treated as “a gentle window to set children up for a smoother start in January”.

Re-establish healthy routines

Botha said one of the most important steps was easing pupils back into structure before the holidays ended.

“Children thrive on rhythm,” he said.

“During the holidays, bedtimes, screen time and mornings can drift, so easing back toward predictable sleep and daily habits by early January helps enormously.”

Predictable routines, he added, make the return to school “far less jarring”.

Build excitement through conversation

Parents were encouraged to speak openly with their children about the year ahead.

“Discuss new teachers, subjects, friendships and goals,” Botha said.

“Helping them imagine what’s coming reduces anxiety and allows them to return feeling confident and prepared.”

Keep reading – together

Botha said reading remained one of the easiest ways to keep young minds active without turning the holidays into additional schoolwork.

“Reading strengthens vocabulary, concentration and imagination,” he explained.

“Whether it’s novels, comics, or non-fiction, the goal is to keep them reading for pleasure.”

Reset learning spaces

A tidy environment can have a powerful psychological effect on children preparing for a new grade, Botha noted.

“A clean desk and organised backpack might seem small, but it changes the tone for the year ahead,” he said.

“Clearing out old notes, broken pencils, and clutter gives children a sense of freshness and readiness.”

Support emotional well-being

Botha urged parents not to overlook the importance of rest and emotional balance ahead of the new academic year.

“The school year can be demanding, and holidays are an opportunity for children to rest, play and reconnect with family,” he said.

Unstructured time, outdoor play and relaxed conversations, he added, help build resilience and emotional balance.

With schools reopening on 14 January 2026, Botha said these small steps could make a “significant difference” when pupils return to classrooms.

