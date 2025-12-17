Holiday hacks to keep kids learning and active over the school break

Malapane stressed the importance of quiet activities to support focus and emotional well-being.

As school holidays get underway, many parents face the familiar challenge of keeping children occupied, stimulated and off screens without spending large sums of money.

Social services and counsellor Phethego Malapane says the holiday period should be seen as a valuable learning opportunity rather than a logistical burden.

“The holidays are an opportunity for children to learn through everyday life, without the structure of the classroom, but with just as much curiosity,” Malapane said.

She shared practical, low-cost strategies to help parents balance learning, play, rest and family time during the school break.

Creativity without costly materials

Malapane encouraged parents to use imaginative play to spark creativity using items already at home.

Art projects such as toilet-roll animals, cereal-box robots or a “design your own superhero” activity can keep children engaged for hours.

Storytelling games also play a key developmental role. Children can create puppet shows using socks or invent characters using dress-up clothes.

According to Malapane, “When children play imaginatively, they practise language, problem-solving, and emotional expression, all at once.”

ALSO READ: All I want for Christmas…

Turning daily routines into learning

Everyday tasks can double as educational moments.

Malapane said activities such as baking introduce children to basic science and maths concepts, including measurement and sequencing.

Running errands can also become interactive learning experiences by asking children to count items, identify products or read simple signs.

Household chores like matching lunchbox lids or sorting laundry by colour help develop early maths and problem-solving skills.

“These small tasks naturally build skills without feeling like ‘work’,” Malapane said.

ALSO READ: Festive season brings hidden struggles for many

Encouraging movement and physical play

Physical activity is essential during the holidays, particularly for managing energy levels and emotional regulation.

Malapane suggested obstacle courses made from household items, balloon volleyball, hopping races and skipping challenges.

Dance-offs and neighbourhood walks can also be turned into games, such as spotting specific objects or observing nature.

“Channelling energy through movement helps children regulate their emotions, sleep better, and stay healthy,” she said.

ALSO READ: 10 kids’ books that will save your sanity this festive season

Balancing stimulation with quiet time

Malapane stressed the importance of quiet activities to support focus and emotional well-being.

Reading, puzzles, colouring, and journaling help children recharge while developing concentration and creativity.

Journaling can include drawing their day or writing short reflections. Screen time, she added, does not need to be eliminated but should be balanced.

“Even better, co-watch occasionally so that you can chat about what they’re seeing and learning,” Malapane said.

Strengthening family and community ties

School holidays also provide an opportunity to reconnect as families.

Game nights help children learn turn-taking and problem-solving, while small chores build responsibility.

Exploring the neighbourhood through library visits, park outings, or holiday programmes offers affordable ways to stay engaged.

ALSO READ: Going to KZN for holiday? This is what you need to know

Tips for parents

Malapane advised parents to maintain a loose routine with predictable mealtimes and bedtimes while allowing flexibility.

Rotating activities and offering children choices can prevent boredom.

“You don’t need fancy outings, expensive toys, or jam-packed schedules to keep your children stimulated,” she said.

“Simple activities can create rich learning experiences and core memories. Ordinary moments can be extraordinary for growing minds and bodies.”

NOW READ: The festive season is dangerous for pets. Here’s how to keep them safe