Is the curriculum history? Public given more time as DBE extends deadline

According to the department, all submissions received by the revised deadline will be considered in shaping the final curriculum.

The Department of Basic Education (DBE) has extended the deadline for public comment on the draft History Curriculum and Assessment Policy Statement (Caps) for Grades 4 to 12 by an additional 30 days, citing strong public interest in the proposed changes.

Minister of Basic Education Siviwe Gwarube approved the extension, moving the closing date for submissions from 19 April 2026 to 19 May 2026.

Extension driven by public interest

The DBE said the decision followed significant public engagement since the draft curriculum was published in the Government Gazette.

“The Minister of Basic Education, Ms Siviwe Gwarube, has decided to extend by 30 days the public comment period on the draft History Curriculum and Assessment Policy Statements (Caps) for Grades 4 to 12 due to the public interest this has garnered,” the department said.

It further emphasised that the extension underscores the openness of the process.

“This step once again demonstrates that there are no preconceived outcomes of this process. Public voices will shape the final product that will be produced,” the DBE said.

New deadline set for May

The draft curriculum was initially open for a 30-day comment period, which was set to close on 19 April. With the extension, stakeholders now have until 19 May 2026 to submit their inputs.

“In the interests of broadening participation and ensuring that as many voices as possible are heard in a matter of national importance, the minister has approved an extension of the public comment period by a further 30 days,” the department added.

The DBE has urged all interested parties to use the additional time to engage meaningfully with the document.

“The minister encourages all interested parties to use the additional time to engage with the draft meaningfully and to submit comments through the official channels set out in the Gazette notice,” it said.

Multiple perspectives

According to the department, all submissions received by the revised deadline will be considered in shaping the final curriculum.

“All submissions received by the closing date will be considered as part of the process to determine the content of any final curriculum,” the DBE said.

The department added that the revised History curriculum aims to strengthen students’ analytical skills and broaden their understanding of the past.

“The department remains committed to ensuring that the final History curriculum helps students to think critically, engage evidence seriously, appreciate multiple perspectives, and develop a fuller understanding of South Africa’s past in relation to the wider world,” it said.